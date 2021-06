A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$97.00 target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.50 to C$89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$89.71.