Sleep researchers observe human minds 'saving memories in real time

 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSleep researchers have, for the first time, observed the human mind consolidating and storing memories in incredible detail, in real time, reinforcing existing ideas about the function and importance of sleep to human cognition. For decades, there has been a strong but poorly understood connection between sleep and the formation...

