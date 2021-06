Even as it expands its online presence, Walmart has struck a deal with GNC, the health and wellness company, to sell its products in the retail giant’s store. “Through this partnership, Walmart will be carrying a thoughtfully curated product assortment,” stated a press release. Starting out, GNC said it will offer a selection of men's and women's vitamins in over 4,000 Walmart stores and online at Walmart.com. GNC expects to expand its offerings to include additional sports nutrition and weight-management products throughout Walmart's U.S. stores.