Altair Announces Latest Release of Simulation Solutions

By AIT News Desk
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLatest Altair Simulation Software Updates Include Comprehensive Computational Fluid Dynamics and Expanded Electronic System Design Capabilities. Altair, a global technology company providing solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence (AI) announces the release of its latest simulation solutions, including comprehensive computational fluid dynamics (CFD) and expanded capabilities in electronic system design (ESD). Updates include all major CFD solutions under a single license, expanded end-to-end electronic system design capability, and seamless access to the cloud.

