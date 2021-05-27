LOWVILLE- Robert Harold Payne, 82, of North State Street, passed away at his home Wednesday morning, May 26, 2021 under the loving care of his family and Lewis County Hospice. A private funeral service will be held for his immediate family. There will be no calling hours. Extended family and friends are welcome to attend a graveside service at 12:30 P.M. on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Wildwood Cemetery, Lyons Falls with Pastor Laurie Sponaugle officiating. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Lowville, 7707 North State Street, Lowville, NY 13367 or to Lowville Food Pantry, 7646 Forest Ave, Lowville, NY 13367.