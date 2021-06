Latin America’s fintech industry is booming, and U.S. venture capital firms are not only taking notice, but are backing that growth with some significant investments. More than $7 billion has been invested into Latin American financial services companies since 2016, according to Crunchbase data. Annual investment dollars have also grown since 2018, rising to $2 billion in 2020. So far this year, dollars invested in the sector are already neck-and-neck with last year’s total, meaning 2021 investment will almost certainly eclipse 2020.