Phoenix, AZ

Airlines rebound: Delta, United report increase in domestic travel

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe airline industry is recovering as people start to get more comfortable traveling again. FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen has the details at Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix.

Phoenix, AZ
Business
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
Economy
Travel
Aerospace & DefenseTravelPulse

Top Airline Executives Call for Transatlantic Travel Corridor Reopening

The chief executives from the top airlines offering passenger services between the United States and United Kingdom met on Monday to call for the reopening of transatlantic travel. Leaders from American Airlines, British Airways, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue, United Airlines and Virgin Atlantic joined airport officials and other aviation CEOs...
IndustryAviation Week

United Airlines Sees Different Post-Crisis Domestic Dynamics For LCCs

United Airlines believes dynamics in the post-pandemic domestic market will be different for LCCs looking to capitalize on the shrinking of larger network airlines. Most U.S. airlines have yet to regain their 2019 capacity levels, but they are getting close for the busy summer time period. Allegiant... Subscription Required. United...
Aerospace & DefenseDigital Trends

Supersonic passenger travel given major boost by United Airlines

The return of supersonic passenger travel took a significant step forward this week after United Airlines announced a plan to purchase 15 aircraft from Boom Supersonic. The agreement between the two companies will see United purchase 15 of Boom’s under-development Overture aircraft so long as the high-speed jet meets particular safety, operating, and sustainability requirements. United, which also has an option to buy a further 35 Overture planes at a later date, wants to put the aircraft into commercial service in 2029.
Industryairlinegeeks.com

Diving Into the Global Airline Industry Rebound

Global consulting firm McKinsey last week hosted a webinar on global air travel rebound in which it highlighted a series of drivers for sector recovery and point out the challenges airlines will face as they work to get out of the Covid-19 crisis. The firm’s analysis suggests that a main...
TravelWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

US Airline fliers creep up toward 2 million in one day as travel rebounds

U.S. airlines carried the most passengers in almost 15 months on Friday, rebounding from the pandemic as travelers took advantage of relaxed restrictions and expanding vaccinations to take off for Memorial Day weekend. The Transportation Security Administration reported that it screened almost 1.96 million people at airports, compared with 1.85...
TravelAviation Week

United Airlines Remains Bullish On Travel Recovery’s Pace

United Airlines—firmly established as the most optimistic of U.S. legacy carriers on how quickly global travel demand will return—sees a steady climb underway that will help continue the post-summer leisure travel surge and deliver positive adjusted pre-tax earnings in the 2021 third quarter (Q3).... Subscription Required. United Airlines Remains Bullish...
Travelbizjournals

United Airlines CEO already sees business travel ramping up

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby said he’s already seeing a modest pickup in business travel, pointing to vaccinations as an inflection point. “We clearly see the light at the end of the tunnel, domestic demand, leisure demand back at more than 100%. Business demand starting to ramp up a couple weeks ago when the CDC changed the mask guidance,” Kirby told investors attending Wolfe Research Global Transportation and Industrials Conference on Tuesday.
Travelroutesonline.com

Delta sees normal summer for domestic travel

The airline believes it will be back at 100% of pre-COVID-19 domestic leisure travel levels by next month. Delta Air Lines said that bookings for domestic leisure travel in June have recovered to 100% of pre-COVID-19-pandemic levels. Delta President Glen Hauenstein told the Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference...
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

What's Going On With Delta, United Airlines And American Airlines Stock Today?

Shares of several airline companies, including Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL), United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) and American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) are trading higher by 2.4%, 3.7% and 2.8%, respectively, after multiple companies in the space gave positive business updates at the Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference.
Economyfinancialbuzz.com

United Airlines Soars Following Rise in Domestic Leisure Fares

Airline travel has begun to take off as customers return, ultimately increasing fares. United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL) had predicted it would turn a profit before next quarter and many believe recovery of the industry has happened much quicker than anticipated. “Business travel and long-haul international are starting to show encouraging...
TravelPosted by
Crain's Chicago Business

Travel rebound gains steam

(Bloomberg) — U.S. airlines rose as the country’s three biggest carriers said a travel rebound is gaining steam, with United Airlines Holdings Inc. and Delta Air Lines Inc. heading for the highest closing price in about six weeks. The pace of recovery has been faster than expected, Delta President Glen...
LifestyleTravelPulse

Canadian and U.S. Airline Groups Seek Border, Quarantine Changes

The industry organizations representing North America’s major airlines are calling on the Canadian government to release a clear plan for the restart of the Canada – U.S. aviation transborder market, that includes exempting fully vaccinated passengers from quarantine. In a joint letter to senior Canadian Ministers, Mike McNaney President and...
Los Angeles County, CALos Angeles Business Journal

Rebound in Passenger Traffic at LA-Area Airports Continued in April

With passenger traffic soaring again at local airports, the outlook for summer is strong — except when it comes to international travel. In April, the four airports serving Los Angeles County saw passenger traffic hit the highest level since the pandemic began, and preliminary numbers for May showed continued signs of improvement.