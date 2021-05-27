SAE Creative Media Institute (SAE) Launches Mackie 1604VLZ4 Analog Mixer Simulator for Music Education
Created in February 2021, the Mackie 1604VLZ4 Analog Mixer Simulator comes as the second digital console developed by Dr. Mark Bassett as part of SAE Creative Media Institute’s ground-breaking Virtual Tools Project. The photo-realistic simulation of Mackie’s 1604VLZ4 Analog Mixer allows remote high school and college students alike to experience life-like functionality and audio signal processing through a free, public download.aithority.com