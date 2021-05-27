Cancel
Enterprise, AL

SUN BRIEFS

 11 days ago

The Distinguished Young Woman of Coffee, Dale and Geneva Counties is Friday, June 4, at the Enterprise High School Performing Arts Center. The program begins at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 for those over age 12 and $5 for those under age 12. For more information, email coffee@distinguishedyw.org. CCCD schedules...

