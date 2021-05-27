SUN BRIEFS

Hand Up Enterprise hosted a Spring Fling Give-Away, on March 30 at Castle Ridge and Colony Drive Apartments. This event was held in conjunction with the Enterprise Day of Service. Clothing, housewares, linens, non perishable food, toys and candy was given away. Joe Cook of Hibachi Blessing, joined with Hand Up to provide lunch at Castle Ridge and they donated, cooked and served 200 meals for residents. Colony Drive residents received a lunch of hot dogs, chips and drinks. Louann Barnes and Goolsby Brothers Plumbing and Electric also provided and prepared food and other necessities for this event. Above left, from left, Hand Up members and volunteers participating included Sabrina and Rodney Thornton and Crystal James. On April 3, Hand Up hosted a Spring Give-Away at the Enterprise Housing Authority’s Nell Court Apartments. Clothing, linens, household items, non perishable food, meat, toys and candy, were given away to residents. Above, right, are, front, from left, Connie and Russ Smedley; back, from left, are Abby Burnett, Lauren Burnett, Derick Thomas and Keith Burnett. (Courtesy photos)