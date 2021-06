Cool off this summer at Peoria pools! Peoria and Sunrise Mountain pools will open this weekend, May 27 for open swim, through August 1. Daily passes for children (ages 2-17) are $2 and adults (18+) are $4. Residents who enjoy the pool often can save money by purchasing an individual or family pass, valid through August 1. Individual passes can be purchased for $30. Family Passes are $100 and valid for up to six family members who live in the same household. To purchase a pass, call 623-773-7137 or email aquatics@peoriaaz.gov. Visit www.peoriaaz.gov/aquatics for locations, hours, and more information.