Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Acorns' stock to take root after investing app OKs merger

Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TaDg0_0aDQn5x700

NEW YORK — (AP) — Acorns Grow, whose app encourages people to save and invest with subscriptions for as little as $1 per month, plans to soon have its own stock trading on the Nasdaq.

The financial technology company said Thursday that it will combine with Pioneer Merger, a so-called blank-check company whose stock trades on the Nasdaq but had no real business except for looking for another business to merge with. The deal values Acorns at about $2.2 billion and would allow its shares to trade on a public exchange without having to go through a traditional initial public offering, which can take more time and invite more scrutiny.

Acorns says it's the largest subscription service in U.S. finance with more than four million subscribers, and that “from acorns, mighty oaks do grow.” The company's $1 plan offers an investment account and helps people automatically steer their spare change from everyday purchases into ETF investments. Its higher-tier plans offer checking accounts, a “heavy metal debit card” and other services for $3 and $5 monthly subscriptions.

The combined company expects to trade under the ticker symbol “OAKS” after the deal closes, which may happen in the second half of the year.

Some big-name institutional investors are putting money into the company as part of the deal, including Wellington Management.

Pioneer Merger is a special-purpose acquisitions company, which are also known as SPACs. They were exploding in popularity early this year, as investors welcomed the possibility of getting their money into the next hot thing, but SPACs have slowed recently as the stock market has become volatile.

Still, SPACs have raised more than $104 billion already in 2021, up from less than $84 billion in all of last year and less than $14 billion in 2019.

The deal between Acorns and Pioneer has approvals from the boards of both companies, but it still needs an OK from Pioneer’s stockholders, among other things, before closing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
49K+
Followers
48K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acorns#Debit Card#Investing#Stock Investors#Money Market Accounts#Stock Trading#Pioneer Merger#Wellington Management#Associated Press#Ap#Oks#Etf Investments#Financial Technology#Company#Everyday Purchases#Subscription Service#Initial Public Offering#Subscriptions#U S Finance#Spacs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
thewealthrace.com

Chief Investment Officers Say Bitcoin Is Their Least Favorite Investment – Featured Bitcoin News

Funding financial institution Goldman Sachs not too long ago held two roundtable periods for chief funding officers of hedge funds. The financial institution discovered that they see bitcoin as their least favourite funding. In distinction, the most recent Financial institution of America Fund Supervisor Survey discovered that “lengthy bitcoin” was probably the most crowded commerce.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Blackstone to take QTS Realty Trust private in $10 billion deal

(Reuters) - Investment firm Blackstone Group Inc said on Monday it would take data center operator QTS Realty Trust Inc private in an all-cash deal worth about $10 billion. Blackstone Funds, the buyout firm's infrastructure unit along with its non-traded real-estate income trust and other long-term perpetual capital vehicles, will pay $78 per share, which represents a premium of about 21% to QTS' closing price on Friday.
Economyirei.com

Blackstone funds acquire QTS Realty Trust for $10b

QTS Realty Trust and Blackstone announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Blackstone Infrastructure Partners, Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. and other long-term perpetual capital vehicles managed by Blackstone will acquire all outstanding shares of common stock of QTS Realty Trust for $10 billion. “We...
Stockscom-unik.info

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 9,658 Shares of Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 269,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,658 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fluent were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksinvesting.com

Goldman Sachs Stick to Their Buy Rating for Orsted A/S

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) analyst Alberto Gandolfi maintained a Buy rating on Orsted (OTC:DOGEF) A/S on Wednesday, setting a price target of DKK1175, which is approximately 32.13% above the present share price of $145.4. Gandolfi expects Orsted A/S to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00 for the second quarter of...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

6 Million Americans Are Rooting for Monday's Big Stock Market Winner

It's not every day that a news event involving the stock market has the potential to change the lives of millions of people for the better. But that's what happened today, and although the decision involves some controversy, the latest approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration paves the way for a potential breakthrough for the more than 6 million Americans who suffer from a terrible and debilitating illness.
MLSPosted by
Front Office Sports

Cuban, Kraft Back Fintech App’s $4B SPAC Merger

Two billionaire sports team owners are going public with a banking app designed to assist low- and middle-income users. Dave, which helps people avoid overdraft fees, manage accounts, and find gig work, is merging with a SPAC called VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III at an approximate valuation of $4 billion. The fintech platform has more than 10 million users and was valued at $1.2 billion last year.
Marketsu.today

Bitcoin Is Here to Stay, CEA at Allianz Says, Here's Why

"Bitcoin remains as part of the payments eco-system" While talking to CNBC's Squawk Box host, Mohamed Aly El-Erian—chief economic advisor at German multinational financial services company Allianz based in Munich and the corporate parent of PIMCO—shared his take that Bitcoin is here to stay. However, he then corrected himself, saying...
Businessmpamag.com

Stone Point Capital and Insight Partners seal $6 billion deal for CoreLogic

Private equity firms Stone Point Capital and Insight Partners have wrapped up their acquisition of CoreLogic, a transaction that values the commercial property data firm at roughly $6 billion. The deal, which was first announced in February, will see Stone Point and Insight Partners acquire all outstanding shares of CoreLogic...
StocksPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

US stocks claw back much of an early loss and finish mixed

Stocks gave up some of their recent gains Monday, though the selling eased toward the end of the day, leaving the major indexes mixed. The S&P 500 slipped less than 0.1% after having been down 0.3% in the early going. The benchmark index, which is coming off two straight weekly gains, is within 0.2% of the all-time high it reached a month ago.
BusinessNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Mark Cuban-Backed Banking App Dave Going Public Via $4 Billion SPAC

Banking app Dave announced Monday that the company will make its market debut through a SPAC merger with VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III. The company has attracted institutional investors including Tiger Global who now value the fintech start-up at $4 billion, more than triple its last reported private valuation. It...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
dot.LA

Online Banking Startup Dave To Go Public via SPAC at $4B Valuation

Dave, the Los Angeles banking app that launched a debit card with no monthly fees, is going public through a so-called blank-check company, the startup announced Monday. Dave is joining the SPAC boom, merging with Victory Park Capital, or VPC, a Chicago-headquartered investment firm. Tiger Global Management is leading a PIPE backed by investors who have committed $220 million.