Atlanta Philanthropist, Businessman A.D. Correll Dies At 80

By Associated Press
Posted by 
WABE
WABE
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Atlanta philanthropist and businessman A.D. “Pete” Correll, known for leading one of Georgia’s biggest companies and helping to save Atlanta’s public hospital, has died. He was 80. The Rev. Tony Sundermeier of First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta confirmed the death to The Associated Press. Correll died Tuesday at his home...

WABE

WABE

Atlanta, GA
