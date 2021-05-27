Camera night mode
My device is global version, and my question is about camera night mode. Whenever I want to take photos in night, the camera makes it auto as night mode for 2 or 3 seconds and sometimes higher, even if I press on close on it, still takes more light than it should and make the photo instead of night to be semi light. This function should be only when I am on night mode or only if I activate a function to auto switch to night (which is not available in the settings). Is there a way to turn off auto night function in normal photo mode and take photos with actual light instead of enhanced?forum.xda-developers.com