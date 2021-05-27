Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Camera night mode

xda-developers
 18 days ago

My device is global version, and my question is about camera night mode. Whenever I want to take photos in night, the camera makes it auto as night mode for 2 or 3 seconds and sometimes higher, even if I press on close on it, still takes more light than it should and make the photo instead of night to be semi light. This function should be only when I am on night mode or only if I activate a function to auto switch to night (which is not available in the settings). Is there a way to turn off auto night function in normal photo mode and take photos with actual light instead of enhanced?

forum.xda-developers.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camera#Night Mode#Image Quality#Paris#Translation#Normal Mode#French#Normal Photo Mode#Auto Night Function#Auto Switch#Semi Light#Global Version#La
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Related
Cell Phonesxda-developers

S21ultra camera issue and reboot

I'm having random restarts with the s21 ultra, seems the phone is having an error in the background and restarts to avoid freezing or something. I checked all the auto-restart options are off. The restarts really happen randomly, sometimes im watching a youtube video, sometimes chatting on whatsapp, and it happens almost once/twice a week.
Electronicsephotozine.com

The Myth of Medium Format

I hope you enjoy browsing the images in my Portfolio - all comments are welcome!. Medium format gives better quality than 35mm format. This was always presented to me as a given, but then again the lenses on medium format cameras are designed rather differently to those contrasty, ultra-sharp lenses on 35mm format ones. You may have guessed by now that I am talking about film cameras, but we'll get to digital before the blog is out. I had a Rolleiflex 3.5F with Planar lens, a Rolleiflex GX with f/2.8 Rollei HFT lens Helmut Newton Special Edition, a Mamiya 6, a Mamiya 645 and a Pentax 645N and to be honest the best of these was the rangefinder Mamiya 6. Of course they were all far less versatile or convenient than my humble Pentax MX and ME Super, which also produced beautifully sharp images.
Electronicspetapixel.com

These Canon R5 Clip-In Filters Fit Between the Sensor and the Lens

Kolari Vision has announced a set of clip-in magnetic filters that fit between the sensor and the back of a lens. Compatible with the R adapter, or native RF lenses, these can be used to add rear filtering to RF lenses, or two layers of filtering when paired with the R filter adapter.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Feature-Rich Vlogger Cameras

The Panasonic LUMIX GH5M2 livestreamng 4K camera is a feature-rich photography solution for avid vloggers and filmmakers alike that will enable them to capture content in a high-quality manner. The camera is capable of delivering unlimited video recording capabilities in 4K at 60fps, while also allowing for simultaneous HDMI output....
Cell PhonesNorth Coast Journal

North Coast Night Lights: iPhone 12 Pro Night Mode vs Nikon D750, D850

Before I purchased an iPhone 12 Pro, I was curious about the “night mode” that Apple had introduced in the previous model — how good was it? How would it stack up against my Nikons for the kind of nighttime photography I love so well? The reviews were very favorable, and many included amazing nighttime photographs shot using night mode. Could professional-level nighttime photography be built into such a small and useful device as an iPhone? I wanted to know. So I found out for myself.
Cell PhonesHartford Courant

Best affordable cameras

When seeking a cheap camera for a child or a beginning photographer, you’re not going to receive the highest level of image quality or performance speeds. Still, these cameras have plenty of usefulness for fulfilling certain desired photographic results. Some of the best inexpensive cameras are fun to use, offering...
ElectronicsGadget Review

Leica Digital Camera Review_

Leica digital cameras are some of the most well-regarded in the photography industry for good reason. A Leica camera is sure to deliver superb image quality, whether you go with something like the full frame digital rangefinder Leica M10 or the medium format DSLR Leica S (Typ 007). The Typ 007 boasts several features that make it a must-have for many hardcore digital camera users, including a super-fast image processor, 37.5MP CMOS sensor, and L mount lens bayonet. It’s no wonder this camera makes the shortlist for the best medium format digital camera and the best digital camera category.
Cell PhonesDIY Photography

No, smartphone cameras will never dominate the camera market

Contrary to another photographer’s opinion (one that is held by many others), there seems to be this doomsday cult that believes camera phones are going to make DSLR and mirrorless cameras extinct. And it’s certainly an opinion that has a semblance of logic behind it, given that there are far...
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Smart Ambient Mode Earbuds

The JBL Reflect Mini NC earbuds are an intelligent smart audio accessory for users looking to enjoy impressive connectivity and more thanks to their advanced design. The earbuds are integrated with active noise cancellation along with Smart Ambient technology that will work to block out noises or allow a customized level of them in. The headphones feature an IPX7 rating for water and sweat to make them fully ready for use when at home, commuting or working out.
Electronicsarticlecube.com

The Best Vlogging Cameras and Gear

Are you searching for the best vlogging cameras in 2021? We have you covered. Whether you plan to publish your own YouTube camera or record professional-looking clips for Instagram viewers, we will test and rate the best video cameras in this regularly updated guide. Recording cameras vary in shape and...
Technologyxda-developers

Customize Stock Kennels to enable usb debugging mode

I have a problem with a Samsung A50, it's my father's device. He forgot the pattern of the device, and now it is locked. I've tried ways to bypass the pattern, but almost all of them require USB debugging enable, which is still disabled. Bootloader is also locked, so can't install custom recovery. I tried sideloading Aroma File manager but it didn't work either. Restoring to factory settings was easy, but also lost all the photos he took in 2 years.
Photographygotphoto.com

Behind The Camera

Join us to perfect your styles, update your technique, and grow your business with these hands-on workshops. Our expert photographers specialize in the areas of early childhood, dance, sports, and underclass. This in-person workshop will emphasize hands-on education, meaning less time in lectures and more learning technical set-ups, lighting, and...
ElectronicsAllentown Morning Call

Film vs. digital cameras

Before the 1980s, if you wanted to take photographs, you bought a film camera. Today, digital cameras are ubiquitous. And with so much of the media and our computer software revolving around fast, editable images, buying a digital camera seems like a no-brainer. Be it for a gig or a social media page, it just makes more sense to shoot digitally.
ElectronicsGadget Review

Eoncore Camera Binoculars Review_

Finding the Best Binocular Camera and the best digital camera takes some time because so many products are similar and vary slightly. The Eoncore camera binoculars made the cut by providing the user with the ability to capture HD video and capture images with its camera. They even included an 8GB SD card so you can save all your memorable shots.
LifestyleGear Patrol

The Best Camera Backpacks of 2021

Camera gear is heavy. Even a sparing system consisting of a camera body and two lenses can approach ten pounds. Add in more lenses, batteries, a flash, external hard drive, filters and other accessories, or perhaps even a second camera body, and the heft factor multiplies fast. If you're toting around this much photography gear, a dedicated camera backpack can be indispensable.
InternetAndroid Headlines

Dark Mode On Facebook Messenger Is About To Become Smarter

Dark mode on the Facebook Messenger app is about to become smarter. Facebook is finally planning to allow the theme to adjust itself based on your system settings. In other words, if your phone is set to ‘dark mode’, so will the Facebook Messenger. Dark mode on Facebook Messenger is...