Russian FM to take part in BRICS next month
Moscow [Russia], May 27 (ANI): Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in a Stand-alone Meeting of BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs/International Relations via video conferencing on June 1, being held under the Chairmanship of India."The Foreign Ministers are expected to discuss important issues on the international agenda, including ways to strengthen international institutions, regional conflicts, efforts to counter new challenges and threats including COVID-19, and cooperation between the five BRICS countries in the multilateral fora," said Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova on Wednesday.www.albuquerqueexpress.com