Pittsburgh, PA

People on the move: 5/16//2021

By Related Story
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Academy of Sciences said Anna C. Balazs, professor in the Swanson School of Engineering, University of Pittsburgh, is among its 120 newly elected members, recognizing distinguished and continuing achievements in original research. Ms. Balazs, who also holds the John A. Swanson Chair of Engineering in the Swanson School’s Department of Chemical and Petroleum Engineering, is internationally recognized for her theoretical and computational modeling of polymers.

www.post-gazette.com
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Other Voices: One down, many to go: Our health is our wealth

Friday, April 23, was a victorious day for residents in the Mon Valley. The proposed frack well at the Edgar Thomson plant was canceled. It is a day that deserves remembrance and acknowledgement that community persistence, collective action and responsive elected representatives can prioritize and uphold Article 1 Section 27 of the Pennsylvania Constitution: “The people have a right to clean air, pure water, and to the preservation of the natural, scenic, historic and esthetic values of the environment.”
Pittsburgh, PApghcitypaper.com

Councilors Gross and Hallam critical of Pittsburgh using social media monitoring software

Starting last year, Pittsburgh began using a social media monitoring software called ZenCity. The software, used by dozens of municipalities throughout the U.S., analyzes public social media posts to gauge community sentiment about issues related to city government — like coronavirus responses, natural disasters, local emergencies, transit policies, and misinformation.
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

PPS, teachers union agree schools should reopen fully in fall

Pittsburgh Public Schools administration and its teachers union agree: City students should be in a classroom five days a week next school year. The city schools have been in a remote or hybrid instruction model since March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic reached Pennsylvania. That time away from school has led to widespread concerns about learning loss and negative impacts on the social and emotional welfare of children.
Pennsylvania StatePittsburgh Post-Gazette

New indoor, outdoor COVID-19 capacity limits take effect today in Pennsylvania

The governor’s latest guidance on capacity limits takes effect today in the lead-up to a full lifting of COVID-19 restrictions on Memorial Day. Just after midnight Tuesday, the maximum occupancy limits for events and gatherings increased to 50% for indoor events and 75% for events and gatherings held outdoors, including weddings, festivals, concerts, fairs and shows.
Allegheny County, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Using federal windfall money for tangible projects

The CARES Act — last March’s first federal coronavirus relief bill — delivered roughly $212 million to Allegheny County. The publicly reported allocation of that money should dampen enthusiasm about the upcoming windfall from President Joe Biden’s Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. It’s not that there’s anything categorically...
Pittsburgh, PAwtae.com

Get the Facts on the Vax

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 is helping viewers get the facts about the COVID-19 vaccine. You can submit your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine for doctors on the WTAE Facebook page.
Pennsylvania Statethepennyhoarder.com

Live in Pennsylvania? Be a Quote Specialist for Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker is hiring a remote quote specialist in Allentown, Pennsylvania. In this role, you will research and understand requests for quotations (RFQs), handle customer inquiries when they relate to quote requests and understand the equipment for industrial applications. You should have a high school diploma or the...
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Pittsburgh fireworks returning to the Point this summer

Pittsburgh officials announced Monday that the Fourth of July fireworks celebration will return to the Point this summer after a hiatus last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayor Bill Peduto said a “family-style picnic” is scheduled July 4 at Point State Park — with music and food vendors —...
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

PNC’s purchase of BBVA USA greenlit by regulators, $11.6B deal closing in June

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s biggest bank is a giant step closer to becoming the nation’s fifth-largest — at least a month ahead of original expectations. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. has received regulatory approval from the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to complete its $11.6 billion cash acquisition of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

Nearly half of Pa. adults fully vaccinated: COVID-19 update

About 49% of Pennsylvania adults are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the state department of health said in its daily update on Monday. That equals about 4.2 million people, the department said. The department further said about 5.9 million in Pennsylvania have received at least one dose. Pennsylvania’s proportion of residents who have received at least one dose is the ninth highest in the United States.
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

These causes were not lost

Nice write-up on the Woods House in Hazelwood (“The Woods House, Pittsburgh's oldest residence, comes back to life as a pub” by Bob Batz Jr., Jan. 17). Please note, though, that the Young Preservationists Association long championed the preservation and reuse of the house. In 2005, it was on YPA’s Top Ten List. In 2010, we featured the house in our Preserve Pittsburgh Summit. Please don’t forget about all the work that YPA has done to champion “lost cause” properties in southwestern Pennsylvania, long before they became roaring success stories (such as the Armstrong Cork Factory, Otto Milk Co., Union Project, Wilkinsburg Train Station, and the McCook Mansion in Shadyside).
Pittsburgh, PANew Pittsburgh Courier

Bloomfield Development Corporation seeking new board members

Bloomfield Development Corporation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, is accepting applications to serve on its board of directors! Made up of residents, business owners, community stakeholders, and at-large members, BDC’s board members are responsible for governing the organization and have a commitment to transparency and diversity. All community members are welcome...
Pennsylvania StateState College

Lion Shrine, Pennsylvania State University Sign to Undergo Renovations

Two popular on-campus Penn State landmarks will close next month to receive renovations and landscaping improvements. The Nittany Lion Shrine and Pennsylvania State University near Beaver Stadium will close for about four weeks starting June 1. A new walkway will be installed outside the shrine, while renovations at the Pennsylvania State University sign will provide accessible walkway upgrades and new landscaping.
Marcellus, NYmarcellusdrilling.com

M-U at a Crossroads – A Call for Reasonableness in the Energy Debate

One of the pleasures we’ve had over the years in writing Marcellus Drilling News is to meet and make friends with some special people. One of those special people is Charlie Schliebs, managing director of Stone Pier Capital Advisors and chairman of the Energy Innovation Center Institute in Pittsburgh. Charlie is a shale industry supporter, no doubt about it. But he also supports alternative energy. He’s an “all of the above energy sources” kind of guy. Our kind of guy. Yesterday Charlie published an excellent editorial in the Pittsburgh Business Times pointing out M-U shale is at a crossroads.