People on the move: 5/16//2021
The National Academy of Sciences said Anna C. Balazs, professor in the Swanson School of Engineering, University of Pittsburgh, is among its 120 newly elected members, recognizing distinguished and continuing achievements in original research. Ms. Balazs, who also holds the John A. Swanson Chair of Engineering in the Swanson School’s Department of Chemical and Petroleum Engineering, is internationally recognized for her theoretical and computational modeling of polymers.www.post-gazette.com