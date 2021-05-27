Cancel
Obituaries

Elizabeth (Betty) Ann Pearson Picciotto

 11 days ago

Elizabeth (Betty) Ann Pearson Picciotto, age 91, originally from Port Leyden, NY and then Deale Beach, MD, died January 29, 2021 in Annapolis, MD. Betty Ann grew up in Port Leyden, NY and graduated from Port Leyden Central School in 1948. After high school she attended Utica College. Betty Ann, along with her lifetime friend Joanne Parrish Field, eventually moved to Washington, DC and worked for the Department of the Navy, Bureau of Aeronautics. It was in Washington, DC that Betty Ann met her husband, Edgar Picciotto. They married April 10, 1954 in the First Congregational Church of Port Leyden. They lived happily and started a family, eventually settling in the Washington, DC area. Before building their home in Upper Marlboro, MD, Betty Ann and Edgar lived in Haiti and Paraguay while Edgar was on assignment as an economist for the International Monetary Fund. Edgar died in 1968 and Betty Ann raised their two children on her own. She worked for the Prince Georges County Board of Education, in the transportation department as a transportation supervisor, until her retirement in 1979. During retirement Betty Ann traveled through most of the USA, Europe including Russia and the Middle East. Betty Ann also enjoyed playing bridge. Betty Ann and her husband were avid bridge players and after Edgar's death Betty Ann continued to play for the rest of her life. She was a competitive member of 4 bridge clubs at one time. Betty Ann also dearly loved being with her family and she loved living on the Chesapeake Bay. A perfect day for Betty Ann was a day with family, crabbing off the pier with her granddaughters and a rousing card game in the evening.

