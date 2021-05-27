A Welcoming Home of Security and Comfort

West House is a contemporary house located in Vĩnh Yên, Vietnam, designed in 2020 by Nguyenhieu Architecture. W house is a house built in a new urban area in Vinh Yen City. With the location of the corner lot, the construction site has the advantage of convenient access to the outside space. However, the direction of the facade along the length of the land is the main direction of West. Therefore, the problem for architects when designing a house is how to make good use of the first two advantages, and at the same time, it is necessary to solve the problem of direct heat outside.