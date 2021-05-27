A Welcoming Home of Security and Comfort
This story starts like an Indiana Jones movie. Before they could build their dream home, Kate and David Beal had to find their property. Find is the operative word here. Arriving at the location marked on the map, they faced a 25-foot-high wall of blackberry vines. Kate remembers they hacked tunnels through the vines and scrambled over roofs of collapsed barns and sheds beneath to see what was beyond. Well, beyond opened up to Liberty Bay and a distant horizon.wsmag.net