Ferran Torres Opens Up On Champions League Final Including What Man City Need To Do To Win

By Sangam Desai
Posted by 
CityXtra
CityXtra
 11 days ago

Manchester City take on Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea at the Estadio do Dragao, as they try to write a new chapter in the club’s history with a first-ever Champions League title.

Ferran Torres has asserted that a collective effort from the Blues is one of the main reasons behind Manchester City’s success over the years, but particularly in this pandemic-hit season which has presented it's own set of difficulties.

While a lot of clubs base their style of play around two/three top players and depend heavily on their goal contributions, Manchester City have built a squad which is full of talented individuals, who have collectively taken the team to newer heights.

Speaking to the club's official website about his side’s chances of winning this title, Torres spoke confidently about Manchester City’s collective effort and emphasised on this quality as a vital component of their success in this unprecedented season, the talented youngster said,

To win the Champions League you need the whole squad plugged-in - everyone is going to be important at some point of the game. We don't have a top scorer this season, but we have many players that can score goals and that is one of the main strengths of Manchester Cit"

When you play Champions League you are facing the best teams in Europe. You also need a bit of luck in certain moments of the game. I think the team has made a step forward in terms of experience in the competition," the Spanish winger added, underlining the importance of luck in a sides Champions League triumph.

Looking back at Manchester City’s season, the 21-year-old also talked briefly about how his side changed their fates to give themselves an opportunity to secure another treble after a few disappointing performances earlier on in the season.

We didn't start the best way, but as the season went along, we have grown a lot as a team, and we deserve to be where we are now," said Torres, who has enjoyed an excellent first season at the club.

Speaking about the special value of the Champions League title among the football community, City’s Goal of the Season award winner went on to talk about what the European competition means to him, placing special importance on the need for his side to ‘give it everything’.

"In the Premier League, you spend the whole year fighting for it, but the Champions League is special. It [the Champions League] is a competition involving the best in Europe. The feeling of winning it must be incredible."

"In a Champions League Final, there aren't any favourites. It's a final, both teams are going to give everything. Anything can happen, but I hope we can win it."

Every player wants to win it and especially Manchester City as it could be the first one in our history,” Torres added, stressing on the importance of this fixture for the club and everyone associated.

Pep Guardiola has used Torres in a variety of roles across the front three positions this season and the Spaniard has settled in well after initially struggling with COVID-19, which the youngster unfortunately contracted twice in the last year.

In just his first season, Torres already has 15 direct-goal involvements for his side, which includes his first Premier League hat-trick against Newcastle United a few days ago. He has also scored four goals in the Champions League and played a vital role in City’s group stage success.

