Finding & Catching Shallow Water Rockfish

By erik-landesfeind
bdoutdoors.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the availability of advanced cartography on both our plotters and phone apps, it’s easier than ever to find deep water structure spots. While knowing exactly where to go will cut down on time spent driving around looking for places to fish, even in the best areas that knowledge alone usually isn’t enough to translate into consistent angling success.

www.bdoutdoors.com
WildlifeNew Scientist

The deep sea hosts twice as many shapes of fish as shallow waters

With eels that have heads shaped like tweezers and anglerfish that look like swimming light bulbs, the deep sea is host to a strange menagerie of fish body forms. The alien conditions at the bottom of the ocean may be the cause, making the dark depths a hotspot of body-shape evolution.
Hobbiesbassmaster.com

Classic: Stay shallow or go deep?

When the 2021 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk was rescheduled for the middle of June, it seemed it would be easy to predict that the winner would find a group of fish offshore like we see often in summertime events. However, after speaking with several anglers at registration, it may not be that simple.
Echo Press

Mike Frisch: Shallow water June bass tips

June is a great month for those of us who love to fish. Fish of all species are often still roaming the shallows and at least some, if not many, are usually in a biting mood. In fact, one of my all-time favorite fishing patterns involves largemouth bass in and around shallow water cover during this month.
HobbiesNewport News-Times

Retention of some rockfish species is temporarily prohibited

As of June 1, retention of copper, quillback, and China rockfish when fishing from a boat is prohibited during the recreational sport bottomfishing season. This temporary restriction is needed to remain under Oregon’s recreational harvest quota for nearshore rockfish. Catching these fish from shore is infrequent, contributing a very small...
HobbiesTraverse City Record-Eagle

Bob Gwizdz: Gut feeling leads to shallow water and winning walleyes

QUANICASSEE — On our first pass, we lost the first two walleyes we hooked, tangled up three lines when we brought in the second, and were unhooking it when we noticed one of the planer boards pulling back on the other side of the boat. So we went two for four and had a mess to deal with.
Lifestylesportdiver.com

2021 Galapagos Whale Shark season is Here! Dive with Calipso and Save $800

Come find out why scuba diving Galapagos is on every diver's bucket list. A world-class diving location filled with an abundance of species that is varied, exciting and diverse. Dive the best dive sites in Galapagos that are only accessible by liveaboard. Take advantage of this popular time of year and you can see many whale sharks, schooling hammerhead sharks, penguins, marine iguanas, and sea lions among others. Our cruise departs every Thursday - Thursday from Baltra (Galapagos Islands, Ecuador). The Calipso dive deck is spacious and efficient. The sun deck has a jacuzzi, alfresco dining, and lounge areas. Bonus! ... Want to share you photos while onboard ? Enjoy Wi-Fi free of charge!
Animalsgentside.co.uk

Fishermen catch the largest shark ever in British waters

Two fishermen off the coast of Cornwall in Britain caught the largest shark ever seen in British waters with just a fishing rod. All that was missing was Spielberg on board and they would have been in the middle of a Jaws remake. A mixture of excitement and fear. Seeing...
Animalswired2fish.com

How to Catch Bass on Summer Mayfly Hatches

Each summer, in a few special little corners of earth, a magical thing happens. A few shorelines, little points and small pockets of fisheries come alive with thousands of tiny fairies. Delicate, dainty, wish-granting little fairies that hover over the water's surface and deliver what every angler wishes for all of his life.
FishingCape Gazette

Man’s feeble attempts to manage nature – including fish

Last week’s article by Dennis Forney describing the feeble attempts by man to control nature and save the Harbor of Refuge Lighthouse from falling into the sea got me to thinking about the equally feeble attempts of man to control the fishes of the sea. I have a lot of firsthand experience with that subject, beginning in the early 1970s when the striped bass stocks were sinking like a stone. I joined a group called the Striped Bass Fund that tried to raise money to educate fishery managers about the dire straits the striped bass were in. We were unsuccessful.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
97.5 WOKQ

A Monolithic Shark in Pretty Shallow Water Spotted in Marblehead Harbor, Massachusetts

It seems like I am seeing reports of people spotting gigantic sharks in shallow water every week. Is it because there are more sharks or more people recording it? This time, it turns out it was a basking shark according to whdh.com. I recently wrote about sightings of basking sharks near Nubble Lighthouse and other spots in our area. These pictures all seem to have these monolithic sharks in pretty shallow water close to shore.
Crescent City, CANorth Coast Journal

Trinidad, Crescent City Kicking Out Limits of Rockfish

The rockfish bite continues to be red-hot out of Trinidad and Crescent City. Both ports have quick access to the rockfish grounds, making it much easier to be on the water even when the ocean is a little snotty. And the fishing has been phenomenal. Limits have been pretty easy to come by. In Trinidad, there are plenty of good spots between the head and Patrick's Point. Up in Crescent City, there is an abundance of rocky outcroppings whether you head north or south to the Sisters.
Waldport, ORNewport News-Times

The Kitchen Wild: Black Rockfish Miso Soup with Raw Sea Lettuce

Since moving to the Oregon coast, I’ve had to become familiar with a brand new area that I previously didn’t know anything about. Coming from the valley, beach trips throughout my life generally took me north from Seaside to Long Beach, Wash. I’m not just talking about becoming familiar with...
Venice, FLMysuncoast.com

Venice officials find 100-year-old water main

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - City officials made a historic discovery in the city of Venice. And it leaves a pool that’s still waiting to be finished. Late last month, someone digging a pool in their backyard stumbled upon a 100-year-old water main. They called Venice city officials to see what...
AnimalsPosted by
Newsweek

Giant 23-Foot-Long Anaconda Startles Tourists Swimming in River

A giant anaconda, measuring around 23 feet in length, startled two divers after it was spotted slithering through long grass on a river bank within arms reach of the men. Video shows the lengthy snake writhing through the undergrowth along the Formoso river in Bonito, in the central-southern Brazilian state of Mato Grosso do Sul, bordering Paraguay and Bolivia.
Sciencearxiv.org

Ocean-depth measurement using shallow-water wave models

In this paper, we consider a problem inspired by the real-world need to identify the topographical features of ocean basins. Specifically we consider the problem of estimating the bottom impermeable boundary to an inviscid, incompressible, irrotational fluid from measurements of the free-surface deviation alone, within the context of dispersive shallow-water wave models. The need to consider the shallow-water regime arises from the ill-posed nature of the problem and is motivated by prior work. We design an algorithm using which, both fluid velocities and the bottom-boundary profile, may be accurately recovered assuming an a priori relatively inaccurate guess for the bottom boundary. We achieve this by considering two separate inverse problems: one to deduce the bottom-boundary from velocities and the surface deviation, and another to recover the velocities from the surface deviation and an approximate bottom-boundary. The former is a classic inverse problem that requires the inversion of an ill-conditioned matrix while the latter employs the observer framework. Combining the two inverse problems leads to our reconstruction algorithm. We emphasise the role played by model selection and its impact on algorithm design and the accuracy of the reconstruction.
Recipesthelocalpalate.com

Shallow-Fried Bone-In Pan Fish

In a large skillet fitted with deep-fry thermometer, heat oil to 350 degrees. Rinse fish and pat dry with paper towels. Season with salt and pepper. Pour seasoned flour into a shallow dish. Dip each fish into flour, gently tapping off excess. Carefully add a couple fish to the hot oil and fry until the exposed white meat is opaque, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate and repeat with remaining fish, letting the oil come back up to 350 degrees between batches. Serve hot with vinegar and hot sauce for drizzling.
Texas StateLaredo Morning Times

Your guide to night fishing in Texas

This article was originally published in July 2016 on Chron.com. The still, sultry air smelled of salt, sunscreen, sweat and surrender, with maybe just a whiff of spoiling shrimp thrown in. Welcome to fishing on a Texas bay from midmorning to early evening just about any day from July through...