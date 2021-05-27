Siemens Mobility Acquires RailTerm, Strengthening Its Footprint in Canada
Siemens Mobility continues its focus on growing its presence in the Canadian Market. RailTerm is a trusted partner to passenger and freight rail customers. With the acquisition of RailTerm, Siemens Mobility in Canada will expand its existing portfolio with on-the-ground track and signaling, electrification and communication systems servicing expertise that will be instrumental in deploying the next generation of rail technologies across the country’s vast and expanding rail networks.aithority.com