Siemens Mobility Acquires RailTerm, Strengthening Its Footprint in Canada

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSiemens Mobility continues its focus on growing its presence in the Canadian Market. RailTerm is a trusted partner to passenger and freight rail customers. With the acquisition of RailTerm, Siemens Mobility in Canada will expand its existing portfolio with on-the-ground track and signaling, electrification and communication systems servicing expertise that will be instrumental in deploying the next generation of rail technologies across the country’s vast and expanding rail networks.

aithority.com
Siemens Mobility announced yesterday it has agreed to acquire RailTerm, a North American rail services provider. Expected to close July 1, the acquisition will enable Siemens Mobility in Canada to expand its existing portfolio with on-the-ground track and signaling, electrification and communication systems servicing expertise, company officials said in a press release. "Canada’s rail industry is poised for unparalleled growth as its major cities introduce safe, efficient and innovative passenger rail services, while its freight carriers transition from decades-old mechanical, hardware-based legacy systems to tomorrow’s cloud-based digitalized systems," said Yves Desjardins-Siciliano, chief executive officer of Siemens Mobility in Canada.