Chattanooga’s Food Truck Alley is one of the newest additions to the south Tennessee city scene. The food truck park hosts a series of trucks, and both the culinary diversity and the kind owners have relegated this low-key gathering place to one of the top spots for locals to eat in the city. If you’re looking for great food for a simple low price, then you may just want to check the Food Truck Alley website and see who’s slinging good eats today.