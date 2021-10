NEW BREMEN- A North Country man is faced with felony and misdemeanor charges that trace back to apparent menacing and larceny cases in Lewis County, police say. Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, the State Police in Lowville said they arrested and charged Rodney P. Houppert, 83, of Castorland, NY with one felony count of menacing a police/peace officer and one misdemeanor count of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth-degree (w/intent to use), according to details retrieved from the daily blotter.

LEWIS COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO