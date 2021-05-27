Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Narrative Reaches New Milestone; Achieves 1.5 Trillion Data Transactions

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleData Streaming Innovator Delivers Access to 10 Trillion Data Points, While On-Track to Provide an Additional 10Trillion Data Points in 2021. Narrative, the Data Streaming Platform that makes it easy to buy, sell and win, announced that they have achieved several new data milestones in their historic journey as a company. Those milestones include:

aithority.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Scientists#Data Quality#Data Points#End Users#Wealth#Data Transactions#Data Acquisition#Quality Data#Data Users#Transparent Data Exchange#Viable Data Businesses#Opaque Data Broker#Revenue#Company#Datasets#Demand#Data Originators#Complete Control#Process
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Related
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Global Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery Solutions and Services Market expected to grow USD XX.X million by 2025- IBM , Microsoft , Sungard as , Iland , Infrascale

Global Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery Solutions and Services Market 2020-2025. The report covers complete analysis of the Global Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery Solutions and Services Market on the basis of regional and global level. The report comprises several drivers and restraints of the Global Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery Solutions and Services Market. Likewise, it covers the complete segmentation analysis such as type, application, and region. This report provides Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery Solutions and Services Market key Manufactures, industry chain analysis, competitive insights, and macroeconomic analysis. Global Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery Solutions and Services Market report provides the latest forecast market data, industry trends, and technological innovations. The in-depth view of Global Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery Solutions and Services Market industry on the basis of market size, market growth, opportunities, and development plans offered by the report analysis. The forecast information, SWOT analysis, and feasibility study are the energetic aspects studied in this report. Along with that PESTEL analysis is also considered to be another major aspect in the market study.
Softwaredevops.com

Accurics Aligns DevSecOps Platform With GitLab

Accurics today announced it has integrated its tool for discovering violations of security policies that occur when developers provision infrastructure as code with both the continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) platform and the static application security assessment testing (SAST) tools from GitLab. Om Moolchandani, chief information and security officer...
Softwarecybersecdn.com

Nutanix and HPE expand partnership to accelerate hybrid cloud and multicloud adoption

Nutanix and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced an expanded partnership to accelerate hybrid cloud and multicloud adoption by offering Nutanix Era, a multi-database operations and management solution, bundled with HPE ProLiant servers, as a service through HPE GreenLake. The fully managed cloud service enables customers to deploy applications and databases...
Cell Phonesnysenasdaqlive.com

Cloud Business Email Market Assessment Analysis 2019-2027

Assessment of the Global Cloud Business Email Market. The recent study on the Cloud Business Email market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the Cloud Business Email market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the Cloud Business Email market. Further, the study introspects the major trends that are likely to impact the growth of the Cloud Business Email market during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX.
Marketsbostonnews.net

App Analytics Market Technology Prospectus with Growth Outlook to 2028 - ContentSquare, AppDynamics, AppsFlyer, Mixpanel

App analytics are the type of analytics which helps in connecting the developer tool to get the information of user that how the user is interacting with the application. The information is regarding the application engagement, usability of the app, place of finding the application & many more. It helps in analysing and measuring the data which is being generated by the usage of applications or the websites.
EconomyHouston Chronicle

AuthenTEAK Furniture selects StrikeTru to implement Akeneo PIM Growth Edition for their BigCommerce store

Atlanta-based outdoor furniture retailer, AuthenTEAK has selected StrikeTru for a Akeneo PIM implementation project. Atlanta-based outdoor furniture retailer, AuthenTEAK has selected Akeneo PIM, a global leader in open-source Product Information Management (PIM) solutions, to benefit from consistent and high-quality omnichannel product information to power its BigCommerce online store. The Akeneo...
Marketsihodl.com

Hardware Wallet Maker Ledger Reaches $1.5B Valuation

Crypto hardware wallet maker Ledger has raised $380 million in a Series C funding round. As a result, the company's valuation has reached $1.5 billion. The round has been led by 10T Holdings, a venture fund, although Cathay Innovation, Draper Esprit, Wicklow Capital, Uphold Ventures, Felix Capital and other investors have also participated. Pascal Gauthier, CEO of the company, said:
Economybestadvice.co.uk

Octane Capital reaches £1bn lending milestone

Octane Capital has passed £1bn of completions in the four years since its launch in May 2017. Since the lender opened its doors, it has received 3,274 applications with a combined value of over £2.4bn and made AIPs (agreements in principle) of £8.8bn. It has completed on 1,375 loans. Jonathan...
Marketsinstitutionalinvestor.com

State Street Launches New Digital Unit To Take On $1.5 Trillion Crypto Market

State Street is setting up a new division focused on digital finance to include services for crypto, central bank digital currency, blockchain, and tokenization, the company said Thursday. State Street has $40.3 trillion in assets under custody or administration and manages $3.6 trillion in assets through State Street Global Advisors.
Marketsinstitutionalinvestor.com

Global Investable Assets Reach Record $250 Trillion

Despite a year of economic uncertainty, financial assets, including stocks, bonds, and other investment funds, globally reached a record $250 trillion in 2020, according to a report by BCG released on Thursday. An additional $235 trillion was in real assets, led by real estate ownership, making up 48 percent of total global wealth.
MarketsThe Journal

E-Learning to Reach $1 Trillion Within 6 Years

The surge in distance learning during the COVID-19 pandemic is helping to drive staggering growth in the worldwide e-learning market. As of 2020, the e-learning market was at $250 billion, according to market research firm Global Market Insights. That is expected to surge at a compound annual growth rate of 21% through 2027 to hit $1 trillion. That includes academic, corporate and government use of e-learning.
MarketsThe Next Web

Global AI market predicted to reach nearly $1 trillion by 2028

The financial outlook for the global artificial intelligence market looks pretty good in 2021. But that’s nothing compared to the expansion experts expect to see over the next seven years. According to a recently released analysis report from Grand View Research, the AI market is expected to reach nearly $100...
Softwaregitconnected.com

Spring Data — Transactional Caveats

Spring is the most popular Java framework. It has lots of out-of-box solutions for web, security, caching, and data access. Spring Data especially makes the life of a developer much easier. We don’t have to worry about database connections and transaction management. The framework does the job. But the fact that it hides some important details from us may lead to hard-tracking bugs and issues. So, let’s deep dive into @Transactional annotation.
Economythepaypers.com

OY! launches Open Banking Transactions Data product

Indonesia-based business payments fintech OY! has launched OY! Transactions Data, an Open Banking product that aims to bridge the bank with business owners by using Open API technology. By utilizing OY! Transactions Data, business owners can improve service performance by synergising the company's internal systems with banks. The advantage is...
Softwaresmartcitiesworld.net

Smart city protocol reaches members’ milestone

Developer of the Smart City Protocol, the Talq Consortium reports it has passed a new milestone with more than 50 member companies having signed up in support of its specification. The main reason for companies to join the consortium is to integrate the protocol, a global interface standard for smart...
Trafficarxiv.org

Estimating parking occupancy using smart meter transaction data

The excessive search for parking, known as cruising, generates pollution and congestion. Cities are looking for approaches that will reduce the negative impact associated with searching for parking. However, adequately measuring the number of vehicles in search of parking is difficult and requires sensing technologies. In this paper, we develop an approach that eliminates the need for sensing technology by using parking meter payment transactions to estimate parking occupancy and the number of cars searching for parking. The estimation scheme is based on Particle Markov Chain Monte Carlo. We validate the performance of the Particle Markov Chain Monte Carlo approach using data simulated from a GI/GI/s queue. We show that the approach generates asymptotically unbiased Bayesian estimates of the parking occupancy and underlying model parameters such as arrival rates, average parking time, and the payment compliance rate. Finally, we estimate parking occupancy and cruising using parking meter data from SFpark, a large scale parking experiment and subsequently, compare the Particle Markov Chain Monte Carlo parking occupancy estimates against the ground truth data from the parking sensors. Our approach is easily replicated and scalable given that it only requires using data that cities already possess, namely historical parking payment transactions.
Googleblackengineer.com

Data and Analytics Trends and Future Impact

As a retired chief engineer who has had thousands of engineers and data scientists working for me, I realized that, even though we have a number of traditional engineers, our pipeline is severely clogged. We simply do not have enough professionals in the data science, machine learning, quantum computing, or...
Softwarereportsgo.com

Facility Maintenance Management Software Market Report 2021: COVID-19, Qualitative Analysis and Competitive Industry Scenario 2026

The business intelligence report on Facility Maintenance Management Software market vests businesses and other stakeholders with the knowledge required to augment the revenue generation capabilities. It does so by formulating effective strategies for tackling the current and upcoming challenges in this domain. It also lays emphasis on key trends, driving forces, and expansion opportunities influencing the industry’s growth pattern.
Softwarethefintechtimes.com

MineralTree Improve Its Software With Integrated Analytics and Interactive Visualisation Tool

MineralTree, an Accounts Payable (AP) and payments automation solution provider, has announced the addition of a new integrated analytics and interactive visualisation tool to its software platform. The offering unlocks valuable insights into AP workflows, payments optimisation, cash flow, and security. The new capability is available immediately to all MineralTree Invoice-to-Pay users.