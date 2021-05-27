Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Kevin Fiala Made Sure Everything Worked for Minnesota in Game 6

By Drew Cove
zonecoverage.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin Fiala had 18 shots through five games of the series. Entering Game 6 against the Vegas Golden Knights, he had been doggedly pressing on offense in each game but hadn’t come close to being rewarded. In the narrow Game 2 loss, the Minnesota Wild forward had an astonishing eight shots on goal. Though he was threatening and had numerous chances, he just couldn’t break the goal line.

zonecoverage.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Parise
Person
Joel Eriksson Ek
Person
Kevin Fiala
Person
Ryan Hartman
Person
Kirill Kaprizov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Best Rookie#Goal Line#Defenders#The Golden Knights#Calder Trophy#Vegas Golden Knights#Everything Minnesota#Rookie Season#Elite Goaltenders#Ineffective Linemates#Power Plays#Numerous Chances#Line Combinations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Minnesota Wild
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLWest Central Tribune

With playoffs in sight, Nick Bjugstad finding his niche in Wild lineup

After dealing with injuries throughout a condensed 56-game schedule, the Wild are finally back at full strength heading into the playoffs. Which means coach Dean Evason has started tinkering with his lineup, trying to find the best fit with the first round coming up in about a week. As of...
NHLCBS Sports

Wild's Kevin Fiala: In Game 1 lineup as expected

Fiala (rest) will return to the lineup for Sunday's game 1 against the Golden Knights, Sarah McLellan of Star Tribune Sports reports. Fiala sat out Minnesota's regular-season finale but was never in any danger of missing the postseason opener. The 24-year-old winger contributed an even 20 goals and 20 assists over 50 regular-season contests and will now get an opportunity to add to his career postseason totals, which stand at eight goals and two assists in 24 games between the Predators and Wild.
NHLMinneapolis Star Tribune

Wild's Kirill Kaprizov showing knack for scoring big goals

Kirill Kaprizov keeps finding new ways to impress during his rookie season. After he showcased how consistent he can be, scoring in five straight games in late April to help the Wild lock up a playoff berth, Kaprizov revealed another skill of his during the seven-game homestand the Wild wrapped up Saturday and that's how clutch he is.
NHLBleacher Report

25 Under 25: Ranking the Best Young Players in the NHL

A quick look at this season's NHL stats reveals a number of players under the age of 25 sit among the league's top stars. Several, such as Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid and Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews, established themselves as superstars early in their respective careers. Others, such as New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox and Colorado Avalanche blueliner Cale Makar, have emerged among the league's best within a short period of time.
NHLhockeywilderness.com

Wild 4, Ducks 3 (OT): Wild win with unlikely overtime hero

Head Coach of the Minnesota Wild Dean Evason has been validated. Say nothing more. See no “on the ice for Wednesday’s overtime loss,” hear no “19 games without a point while centering Kaprizov and Zuccarello,” speak no Victor Rask slander. Not tonight, as he netted the overtime winner which propelled our Minnesota Wild past the Anaheim Ducks 4-3.
NHLCBS Sports

Wild's Zach Parise: Scratched for Game 1

Parise will be a healthy scratch for Game 1 against Vegas on Sunday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Parise was a healthy scratch on multiple occasions this season and only managed 18 points in 45 outings. That said, given his playoff experience and veteran savvy, it's still a little shocking to see the 36-year-old scratched for a playoff contest. Parise has 35 goals and 77 points in 101 career postseason games.
NHLYardbarker

Wild blow 3-goal lead in 7-3 loss to Blues

It’s amazing what a 24 hour difference can make. Last night, we both went to bed ticked off over the lack of effort put forth by the Wild. And with that lack of effort, I can’t say I was really looking forward to tonight’s game. Yet, from the very get-go, tonight was truly a different game. Let’s start with the long healthy scratch list. We haven’t seen a list like this since Minnesota was suffering with Covid-19. On tonight’s healthy scratch list, we have Kirill Kaprizov, Kevin Fiala, Mats Zucarello, Jared Spurgeon, and Jonas Brodin. It makes sense, because with the playoffs starting on Sunday, why risk any of those five to injury. And with the lack of effort last night, makes one wonder why we didn’t dress the Taxi Squad then instead of tonight. Heck, with all of these different faces, it really feels like we’re back in the heady days of Covid-19 with this team. Yet, when Minnesota returned to play after their pause, it felt like we’d be stuck in the proverbial cellar the rest of the season. Thankfully, that has not been the case. What a difference time can make, both long term and short term. I’m also not going to complain about the play in the opening period tonight. Getting goals early in the game, less than a minute apart from Nico Sturm and Ryan Suter is definitely a boon. Then of course, this wouldn’t be this season’s Minnesota Wild without a goal from none other than Marcus Foligno. I mean, if you’re not going to get goals from Kaprizov tonight, Foligno is a good substitute. Heading into the first intermission with a 3-0 lead is definitely an improvement.
NHLMitchellrepublic.com

Wild veteran Zach Parise watches playoff opener as healthy scratch

LAS VEGAS — Zach Parise is the all-time leading scorer in Wild playoff history. Yet there he was in street clothes on Sunday afternoon at T-Mobile Arena. Yes, the 36-year-old Parise was a healthy scratch for Game 1 against the Vegas Golden Knights. That decision would’ve been jarring had it...
NHLzonecoverage.com

Why Aren't the Wild Giving Boldy a Shot?

After a rookie year defined by patient observation, Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin got aggressive in fixing problems. By flipping Luke Kunin for a second-round pick at the draft, he acquired a bottom-six center in Nick Bonino. He threw more darts at getting a center in low-cost trades for Nick Bjugstad and Marcus Johansson. He got goalie Cam Talbot to provide stability in net.
NHLPosted by
KARE 11

WILD PLAYOFF PREVIEW: Are the stars aligning for a deep postseason push?

ST PAUL, Minn. — There’s just something about this team. When the Minnesota Wild opened the season, they started with a pair of road games against the Los Angeles Kings. The Wild trailed by two goals entering the third period both nights, and in both games the team clawed back to send the game into overtime, where they eventually won.
NHLNHL

It's Knight time: Breaking down the Wild's opening round playoff series

There's a saying in Las Vegas, about as old as Sin City itself: The house always wins. From a hockey standpoint, Las Vegas' team has done a remarkable job of living up to that old credo. They went to the Stanley Cup Finals in their first year of existence. They've been in the playoffs every year since. This season, they went into the final night of the regular season schedule holding the top spot in the entire NHL, only to see division rival Colorado equal them in points and take the Presidents' Trophy on a wonky tiebreaker.
NHLperutribune.com

Fiala, Wild force Game 7 with 3-0 victory over Vegas

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild have proven themselves to be a tough out. The Vegas Golden Knights could use some work on their finishing touch. Kevin Fiala had a goal and an assist in the third period to break open a scoreless game, Cam Talbot had his second shutout of the series and the Wild again staved off elimination with a 3-0 victory over the Golden Knights on Wednesday night.
NHLhockeywilderness.com

Guerin talks about Victor Rask, Parise’s ‘crappy situation’

For the Minnesota Wild, they had to make a lot of weird and awkward lineup decisions prior to Game 1 of their first-round matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights. Veteran winger Zach Parise is on the outside looking in, and has been a few times during the regular season—the writing was on the wall.
NHLhockeywilderness.com

Blues 4, Wild 0: St. Louis shells a turtling Wild squad

Entering the penultimate game of the season, the Minnesota Wild still had a chance at home-ice advantage for the first round of the playoffs, while the St. Louis Blues had nothing much to play for having locked in their fourth-place position in the West division. But early on it was clear that the Blues weren’t going to take things easy on a Wild team that was absolutely looking like a team that hadn’t played in three days and was just trying to stay healthy, as St. Louis took care of Minnesota in a 4-0 shellacking. Ville Husso was more than a match for the Wild offense, earning his first career NHL shutout despite the Wild outshooting the Blues 30-27. David Perron had a goal and two assists for St. Louis, while Tory Krug added a pair of points.
NHLMinneapolis Star Tribune

Kevin Fiala finally gets on scoresheet to spark Wild's Game 6 victory

While Kevin Fiala was still seeking his first point of the playoffs, Wild General Manager Bill Guerin had the coaching staff pass along a message to the skilled winger. "Tell him that we'll need him at some point," Guerin relayed. "It doesn't have to be every game." That opportunity to...
NHLreviewjournal.com

Kevin Fiala breaks scoring drought in Wild win

Kevin Fiala picked the right time to break out of his playoff slump for Minnesota. The team’s second-leading scorer during the regular season got his first two points of the postseason in the third period on Wednesday night to help the Wild to a 3-0 victory at Xcel Energy Center and even the first-round series with the Golden Knights.
NHLPioneer Press

Fiery winger Kevin Fiala comes to life just in time for the Wild

Wild winger Kevin Fiala narrowly missed out on scoring a goal for the umpteenth time in the playoffs earlier this week, and while coach Dean Evason has praised his young star for keeping a much cooler head this season, in that moment the 24-year-old winger from Switzerland had no interest in maintaining calm.
NHLMinneapolis Star Tribune

Wild's Kevin Fiala: 'I will be better next year'

While the Wild was flying back to Minnesota after getting eliminated from the playoffs in Vegas, Kevin Fiala wrote down how he wanted to improve next season. • Compete in the defensive zone. • Enhance his shot and score more goals. "I'm going to work hard," Fiala said, "and I will be...