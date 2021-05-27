Mr. Gatti's Pizza opens new location in Kingwood

Family-Friendly Chain Now Serving its Legendary Crispy, Curly Pepperoni & Mountain Sized Pizzas in Grants Pass!. Newport Beach, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading family-style pizza chain known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, Mountain-sized pizzas, toppings to the edge, and dough made fresh daily for over 40 years, is thrilled to announce the brand’s continued expansion in Oregon with the opening of its newest location in Grants Pass. Located in the Parkway Village, at the intersection of Redwood Hwy & NE F Street, the new Mountain Mike’s is now serving “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be®” to Josephine County locals. The Grants Pass location is owned by franchisee and area developer, Jim Smith, who owns Mountain Mike’s locations in Medford and Roseburg, OR, and is scheduled to open another in Klamath Falls later this year.