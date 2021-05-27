Cancel
Mr. Gatti's Pizza opens new location in Kingwood

By Kelly Schafler
Community Impact Houston
 11 days ago
Mr. Gatti’s Pizza opened May 26 at 1345 Kingwood Drive, Kingwood. The eatery is a full-service buffet offering pizzas, pastas, salads and chicken wings as well as an arcade. 832-644-8780. www.gattispizza.com. Kelly Schafler is the editor for the Lake Houston, Humble and Kingwood edition of Community Impact Newspaper, covering public...

Houston, TX
