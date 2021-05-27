Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

CNN reports live from DRC as thousands flee from volcano

Muscatine Journal
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTens of thousands of people are trying to escape the Congolese city of Goma after authorities issued an evacuation order warning that the Mount Nyiragongo volcano could erupt again. CNN's Larry Madowo reports.

muscatinejournal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Drc#Volcano#Cnn#Drc#Congolese#Authorities#People#Mount Nyiragongo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Africa
News Break
Environment
Related
AfricaVoice of America

DRC Officials Order Evacuation of Goma, Fearing Another Volcano Eruption

Officials in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo Thursday ordered the partial evacuation of the city of Goma out of fears of another eruption of the nearby Mount Nyriagongo volcano. North Kivu province Military Governor Constant Ndima Kongba announced the mandatory evacuation of 10 neighborhoods in the city after seismic and...
Environmenteenews.net

Thousands evacuate Goma amid renewed volcano threat

Tens of thousands of people are fleeing the city of Goma in eastern Congo fearing another volcanic eruption by Mount Nyiragongo, which spewed lava near the city last week. Traffic was jammed and pedestrians streamed through the streets, desperate to escape the impending danger.
AfricaBoston Globe

Lava from erupting volcano panics city in Congo

GOMA, Congo — After a night of chaos and panic, the threat from an erupting volcano to a major city in Congo appeared to recede Sunday when a river of boiling lava halted at the city’s northern edge. Tens of thousands of people fled the eastern city of Goma on...
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

Little food and water for Congolese fleeing volcano

Families fleeing a volcano eruption in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo said on Friday they were struggling to find enough food and water as the United Nations called for aid and warned about the risk of cholera. At least 31 people died when Mount Nyiragongo sent a wall of lava...
Posted by
KARE 11

MN-based Alight helping those displaced by active volcano in DRC

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota-based organization is jumping in to help those fleeing an erupting volcano and earthquakes in Democratic Republic of Congo. And they’re doing so while also dealing with the challenges posed by COVID-19. “Currently we, Alight, are working on providing safe water, drinkable water to all those people....
Environmentalbuquerqueexpress.com

UN boosts aid as DRC evacuates residents in fear of volcano

Kinshasa [Congo], May 29 (ANI/Xinhua): The United Nations (UN) has expanded humanitarian relief to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), as the country has evacuated residents from Goma in case of another volcanic eruption. The humanitarian focus has been on people directly affected by the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo...
EnvironmentPosted by
UPI News

Thousands evacuate over possible second DRC volcano eruption

May 29 (UPI) -- Thousands of residents have evacuated from the Democratic Republic of the Congo's eastern city of Goma under threat from a another eruption of Mount Nyiragongo volcano, the United Nations said. U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs spokesman Jens Laerke said Friday that the Congolese...
Environmentglobalnewsbreaking.com

At least 31 dead, thousands displaced, children and families at risk after huge volcano eruption in Democratic Republic of the Congo, Reports

At least 31 people are dead and more than 25,000 have been displaced after a volcano erupted Saturday night in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Government spokesman Patrick Muyaya confirmed the updated death toll in a statement Monday, adding it would probably rise as first responders are still searching for people.
EnvironmentPosted by
UPI News

DRC volcano: More than 100 children missing, earthquakes hit bordering area, Rwanda

May 25 (UPI) -- The search continued Tuesday for more than 100 children missing since the Mount Nyiragongo volcano eruption in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The Mount Nyiragongo volcano in the eastern DRC erupted Saturday evening, with the lava flowing through the northern district of Goma, flattening hundreds of homes and killing more than 30 people, according to the BBC's latest death toll.
EnvironmentPosted by
In Homeland Security

EDM Monday Briefing: DRC’s Mount Nyiragongo Volcano Erupts

Emergency and disaster management briefing for May 24, 2021: Italy’s transportation infrastructure safety comes into question again after a cable car plunged to the ground and killed 14 people; sub-tropical Storm Ana developed on Saturday in the Atlantic Ocean; Mount Nyiragongo violently erupted Saturday night in Congo and forced residents to flee their homes near Goma; the USGS recorded a 4.2 magnitude earthquake under Kilauea’s south flank Sunday morning; the Tree Frog Fire burning in Florida is now at least 60% contained; the NIST case study of the Camp Fire in 2018 highlights 2,200 observations on WUI fire spread, behavior, evacuation, and structure response; Sonoma County released its evacuation maps on its website for the 2021 wildfire season; and Oregon has adopted new rules for PSPS for the 2021 wildfire season.
Washington StateVoice of America

Thousands Flee Their Homes in Afghanistan as Taliban Offensives Intensify

WASHINGTON / MEHTAR LAM, AFGHANISTAN - Thousands of families are fleeing their homes amid intensified Taliban offensives in several provinces, as the United States and NATO began withdrawing their remaining forces from Afghanistan on May 1. "Most of those displaced are from the provinces of Helmand, Kandahar, Baghlan and Laghman,"...
Environmentmilwaukeesun.com

Strong Earthquakes Near DRC Volcano Raise Fears of Second Eruption

Regional officials reported strong earthquakes Tuesday in the area surrounding the Democratic Republic of Congo's (DRC) Mount Nyiragongo volcano, three days after it erupted, killing 32 people, destroying villages, and displacing at least 5,000 residents. The Rwanda Seismic Monitor reported on its Twitter account several quakes Tuesday, including a 5.3-magnitude...
Africapmldaily.com

Concern as children dominate refugees flowing into Rwanda from DRC volcano

KINSHASA — In the recent past, at least 3,000 people, including 1,800 children, have crossed into Rubavu district in Rwanda from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) following increasingly volatile volcanic eruptions near the major town of Goma. Earthquakes are continuing in the region, with communities on edge for another violent eruption.
Africamsf.org

Further assistance urgently needed for people following DRC volcano eruption

Hundreds of thousands of people have been left displaced, and over half a million in the city of Goma have been left without access to clean drinking water, following the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo in North Kivu province, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). While teams from Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) are responding, other humanitarian organisations should urgently step in to help meet people’s basic needs.