Video: New Shield Arms Glock Magazines – S15 Gen 2

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. From the moment Qualcomm updated its wearable chipset line a year ago, we figured Fossil would show up shortly after with an announcement for the Fossil Gen 6. As the biggest player in the Wear OS game, it only made sense that they would adopt the new platform and continue to lead. But then weeks passed, months of silence turned into a year, and nothing came to pass. We wondered what was up and then assumed the silence was because Google notified partners not to do much until they could show off the new Wear platform.