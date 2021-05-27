Video: New Shield Arms Glock Magazines – S15 Gen 2
In this episode of TFBTV, James Reeves gives TFBTV viewers a sneak preview of the new magazines that Shield Arms is releasing for the Glock 43X and 48 tomorrow. Not long ago, Shield Arms released the remarkable Shield Arms S15 magazine for the Glock 43X and Glock 48. The S15 mags hold FIFTEEN rounds in the 43X or 48, flush fit, and they work! So what is different about these new Shield S15 Gen 2 magazines? Check today’s video to find out.www.thefirearmblog.com