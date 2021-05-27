Cancel
Prehistoric cemetery in Sudan shows war has been hell forever

By Syndicated Content
WNCY
 28 days ago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – All was not well among the peoples who inhabited the east bank of the Nile River in northern Sudan some 13,400 years ago, as revealed by the battered bodies buried in a cemetery at one of the world’s oldest sites showing human warfare. Researchers said on Thursday...

#Sudan#War#Human Species#Fish#Reuters#Scientific Reports#The Department Of Egypt#The British Museum
LiveScience

Farmer discovers 2,600-year-old stone slab from Egyptian pharaoh

A farmer living near Ismailia in Egypt has uncovered a 2,600-year-old stela erected by pharaoh Apries, who ruled from about 589 B.C., to 570 B.C., the Egyptian antiquities ministry reported. The farmer found this ancient slab of sandstone while preparing his land for cultivation, about 62 miles (100 kilometers) northeast...
LiveScience

Third-largest diamond on Earth uncovered in Africa, miners say

Miners in Botswana have unearthed a stunning, 1,098-carat diamond that may be the third-largest diamond in the world, according to news reports. The giant gem was uncovered June 1 in the Jwaneng mine in southern Botswana, which is considered the world's most valuable mine, according to Bloomberg. A spokesperson for mining company Debswana — a joint venture between the De Beers corporation and the government of Botswana — said that the whopping gemstone is the largest diamond ever discovered in the company's five-decade history.
The Bell Cemeteries of World War 2

Nearly every German family in every German town contributed something to the two World Wars. For many, it was their men. For others, it was precious metal. “I gave gold for iron” became the slogan of the collection campaign launched in 1914, in which the Germans were asked to donate materials essential to the war effort. The slogan has its origins in the War of the Sixth Coalition fought by the Kingdom of Prussia and its allies, in 1813-14, to achieve liberation of Germany from French occupation. During the war, Princess Marianne of Prussia appealed to all women of Prussia to exchange their gold jewelry for a brooch or a ring made of iron with the inscription “I GAVE GOLD FOR IRON” which the women could flaunt as a symbol of their patriotism.
Fossils of mysterious archaic people found in Israel

Fossils discovered in Israel indicate that mysterious archaic humans were still present in the Middle East 140,000 to 120,000 years ago when the first groups of our species arrived in the region. If the data are confirmed by further discoveries, the scenarios explaining the spread of Homo sapiens across the...
Sudan’s prime minister warns of risk of chaos, civil war

KHARTOUM (Reuters) – Sudan’s prime minister warned on Tuesday of the risk of chaos and civil war fomented by loyalists of the previous regime as he sought to defend reforms meant to pull the country out of a deep economic crisis and stabilise a political transition. Abdalla Hamdok made the...
Amid a surge in hate crimes, prominent European Jews worry the war against antisemitism has been lost

AMSTERDAM (JTA) - In Germany, a man wearing a kippah was beaten on the street. In Austria, a student was harassed on the train for reading a book mentioning Jews in the title. In London, a nurse said she was threatened at her hospital for wearing a Star of David necklace. And in Belgium, an Orthodox Jewish woman was told "Get away, dirty Jewess" by a man with whom she tried to share a park bench.
Fish that have been around since prehistoric times can live up to 100 years and are pregnant for 5 years

Previously, coelacanths, which can grow to the size of a human, were believed to have lived for about twenty years. French scientists have applied a new method that allows them to calculate the age of today’s fish. Their research now shows that coelacanths can live up to a century old. However, coelacanths are not the oldest fish on our planet. The Greenland shark can live between 200 and 500 years.
The desperate request that Meghan Markle would have made of Prince Harry before his trip to the United Kingdom

Go back and forth. Meghan Markle just gave birth to her daughter Lilibet Diana on June 4 and will have to take care of the baby at her mansion in Montecito, California, while her husband, the prince harry, fly to the UK. In the next few hours the Duke of Sussex is expected to arrive in British territory to be present at the inauguration of the statue in memory of the Princess Diana.
Sudan has wheat and flour reserves to last till April- cabinet

KHARTOUM, June 20 (Reuters) - Sudan has sufficient strategic stocks of wheat and flour to last until April 2022, the cabinet said on Sunday. Sudan's economy is in crisis and it has suffered frequent shortages of basic goods including subsidised bread. The government has struggled to purchase wheat and flour...
Fossilised bones found in Israel could belong to mystery extinct humans

Fossilised bones recovered from an ancient sinkhole in Israel may belong to a previously unknown group of extinct humans that lived in the Levant more than 100,000 years ago. Researchers unearthed the bones alongside stone tools and the remains of horses, fallow deer and wild ox during excavations at the Nesher Ramla prehistoric site near the city of Ramla in central Israel.
TheConversationAU

Dirty secrets: sediment DNA reveals a 300,000-year timeline of ancient and modern humans living in Siberia

In the foothills of the Altai Mountains in southern Siberia lies Denisova Cave. It is the only site in the world known to have been inhabited by the eponymous Denisovans and their close relatives the Neanderthals (Homo neanderthalensis) — which overlapped at times — as well as by some of the earliest modern humans (Homo sapiens) to have dispersed into northern Asia. Our new study pieces together the history of this site over the past 300,000 years from fragments of ancient DNA that survived in the cave sediments. Our findings reveal multiple turnovers of archaic and modern humans during this period,...