Uptycs Raises $50 Million to Accelerate Growth and Innovation of Cloud-Native Security Analytics Platform

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinancing Round LED by Norwest Ventures, With Participation From Sapphire Ventures and Servicenow, Underscores Critical Need for Unified Cloud-Native Security Analytics. Uptycs announced today that it has raised $50 million in a Series C funding round, bringing the company’s total amount raised to $93 million. This latest funding round was led by Norwest Venture Partners, with participation from Sapphire Ventures and ServiceNow Ventures.

Xdr#Cloud Workload Protection#Kubequery
