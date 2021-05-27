Uptycs Raises $50 Million to Accelerate Growth and Innovation of Cloud-Native Security Analytics Platform
Financing Round LED by Norwest Ventures, With Participation From Sapphire Ventures and Servicenow, Underscores Critical Need for Unified Cloud-Native Security Analytics. Uptycs announced today that it has raised $50 million in a Series C funding round, bringing the company’s total amount raised to $93 million. This latest funding round was led by Norwest Venture Partners, with participation from Sapphire Ventures and ServiceNow Ventures.aithority.com