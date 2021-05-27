Uptycs Raises $50 Million to Accelerate Growth and Innovation of Cloud-Native Security Analytics Platform

The shift to digital channels is something that hit every industry during the pandemic. If a business wasn’t a digital business, then they were out of business. Because of this, there’s been a huge demand for better, less frustrating and superior digital customer experiences. As expected, this puts a lot of pressure on companies and their marketing departments to deliver, and IBM iX, one of the largest digital and design consultancies in the world, and Adobe Workfront, a work management platform, are helping businesses navigate these fast-moving challenges.