Two Teenagers, Two Stop Signs And Two Property-Damage Accidents Wednesday In Carroll
Officers with the Carroll Police Department responded to two accidents Wednesday, with no reports of injuries from either. The first accident occurred at the intersection of 1st and Main Streets at approximately 3:30 p.m. Thirty-year-old Dalton Springer of Carroll was southbound on Main in a 2019 Ford Fusion. A 15-year-old Carroll male was westbound on 1st Street in a 2011 Ford F-250 and proceeded from the stop sign at the intersection without yielding to oncoming traffic. The truck struck the Fusion, causing functional damage to the F-250 and disabling damage to the Springer vehicle. The teen was cited for failure to obey a stop sign. The second incident, which also involved a Carroll juvenile, was reported at approximately 6:48 p.m. in the 700 block of E. Highway 30. Sixty-two-year-old Carlos Tovar of Carroll was westbound on 30 in a 1997 Ford F-150. A 17-year-old female was southbound on Vine Street in a 2007 Toyota Camry, and she also proceeded through a posted stop sign without yielding for traffic and was struck by the Tovar vehicle. Functional damage to both was reported and the teenager was cited for failure to obey a stop sign.www.1380kcim.com