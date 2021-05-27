Cancel
Shield Arms Drops the New Gen 2 S15 Ambidextrous Magazine

By Luke C.
The Firearm Blog
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShield Arms blew us all away in late 2019 with the release of their S15 Magazine. The original Shield Arms S15 took the already great Glock 43X and 48 and turned the platform into a compact package that can hold 15 rounds – flush fit. TFBTV Executive Producer James Reeves did some torture testing of the magazines and they held up incredibly well. Through my own use and testing, I found that while the magazines themselves held up well – the nature of my carry situation led to the magazines rusting and me having to coat them in Alumahyde to keep the rust from spreading. Now, Shield Arms has just dropped the Gen 2 S15 ambidextrous magazine full of improvements to take their already game-changing magazine for the Glock 43X and 48 to the next level.

