FRANKFORT, Ky. (May 25, 2021) – On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 2,006,742 people have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky. “When you look at this, it is just a miracle,” said Gov. Beshear. “Fifteen months after the first case of COVID-19 in Kentucky, not only do we have effective vaccines, but we have 2 million people vaccinated. It’s really exciting.”