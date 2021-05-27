New Operational Marketing Index Results Reveal That Less Than 40% of Marketers Are Setting Goals Based on Company Objectives
Plannuh Inc., makers of the world's leading AI-Driven marketing leadership platform, announced the first wave of results from the Operational Marketing Index (OMI), a survey used to measure the operational capabilities of a company's marketing planning and budgeting processes. The Operational Marketing Index also produces a set of tailored recommendations to help marketers improve their operational efficiency.