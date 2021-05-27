Ninth Shooting Victim Dies, Police Discover Multiple Explosive Devices at Scene of Attack at Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority
The death toll in the mass shooting at a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority maintenance yard in San Jose rose to nine late Wednesday night. Alex Ward Fritch, 49, who had been in critical condition since being taken to Santa Clara Valley Medical Center Wednesday morning, died from his injuries, the County of Santa Clara Medical Examiner/Coroner.www.sanjoseinside.com