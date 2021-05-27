Ninth Shooting Victim Dies, Police Discover Multiple Explosive Devices at Scene of Attack at Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority

CUPERTINO — One woman was killed and a man was hospitalized with major injuries after a suspected drunken driver smashed into their car Saturday night, authorities said. The crash was first reported just after 11 p.m. on northbound Interstate Highway 280 south of Wolfe Road and forced authorities to close an off-ramp for about four hours, California Highway Patrol officers said. The CHP said officers found two cars had veered off the road, with one of them running into a tree.