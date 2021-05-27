Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

CZ Group Completes The Acquisition of Colt

By Eric B
The Firearm Blog
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCZG – Česká zbrojovka Group SE Announces Closing of the Acquisition of Colt. Prague, 24 May, 2021 – CZG – Česká zbrojovka Group SE (“CZG” or “the Group”; PSE: CZG) today announced that, after securing all necessary regulatory approvals from the U.S. and Canadian authorities, it has successfully closed on its acquisition of 100% of the equity interest in Colt Holding Company LLC (“Colt”), the parent company of the U.S. firearms manufacturer, Colt’s Manufacturing Company LLC as well as its Canadian subsidiary, Colt Canada Corporation.

www.thefirearmblog.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Production Company#Holding Company#Regulatory Approvals#Brand Equity#Commercial Products#Colt Holding Company Llc#Canadian#Czg#The Group#Colt Canada Corporation#North American#European#Spuhr#Swedish#Colt Commercial#Colt Firearms#Merger#4m Systems Brands#Shareholders#Parent Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
Country
Germany
Related
Businessstockdaymedia.com

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. Discusses Its US Expansion Strategy with The Stock Day Podcast (HERTF)

Phoenix, Arizona–(Newsfile Corp. – June 14, 2021) – The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCQX: HERTF) (“the Company”), a leading cannabis products company operating two licensed manufacturing facilities in Canada and offering innovative products to both the medical and recreational legal cannabis markets in Canada and U.S. CEO of the Company, Clint Sharples, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.
Ohio Staterubbernews.com

RPM International subsidiary buys Ohio company

STREETSBORO, Ohio—A subsidiary of Medina, Ohio-based specialty coatings and sealants producer RPM International Inc. has acquired Dudick Inc., a Streetsboro company that makes coatings, flooring systems and tank linings. Terms of the purchase were not disclosed. RPM said in a news release that Dudick has annual sales of about $10...
Businessfurninfo.com

Katapult Completes Business Combination with FinServ Acquisition Corp.

Katapult Holdings, Inc., an e-commerce focused financial technology company, and FinServ Acquisition Corp. (“FinServ”), a special purpose acquisition company, recently announced that they have completed their previously announced merger. The business combination was approved at a special meeting of stockholders of FinServ on June 7, 2021, and closed today, June...
Businessmartechseries.com

Loop Media, Inc. Completes Transaction with Ithaca Holdings, LLC for the Acquisition of EON Media Group Pte. Ltd. and its Asia Pop40 Syndicated Radio Network

Loop Media, Inc., a leading provider of its own branded music video and entertainment streaming services for businesses and consumers, announced that it has completed the acquisition of EON Media Group Pte. Ltd. (“EON Media Group”), in a transaction with Ithaca Holdings, LLC (“Ithaca”). Ithaca is a part of the HYBE America portfolio, a wholly owned subsidiary of HYBE, a South Korean entertainment lifestyle platform company, led by SB Projects’ and HYBE board member Scott “Scooter” Braun. EON Media Group is based in Singapore and is led by founder and CEO, Robert Graham. Loop Media previously purchased a 20% equity interest in EON Media Group for cash and shares of Loop Media common stock in a transaction that closed in December 2020. Loop has now acquired the remaining 80% equity interest of EON Media Group in this latest deal.
Businesscannabisnewsworld.com

Red Light Holland Completes Acquisition Of Magic Truffle Company

Ontario-based mushroom company Red Light Holland Corp. (OTC: TRUFF) announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, RLH Netherlands B.V. has completed the… Read More….. Source : Red Light Holland Completes Acquisition Of Magic Truffle Company. reposted by Cannabis News World.
BusinessAnchorage Press

Trulieve Completes Acquisition of Solevo Wellness West Virginia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., June 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. ("Trulieve" or the "Company") (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the closing of the acquisition of Solevo Wellness West Virginia LLC ("Solevo") and its three West Virginia dispensary permits. Total...
Businessfinovate.com

Credit Sesame Scores $51 Million; Completes Zingo Acquisition

On the consumption side of personal finance, managing credit is one of the most important aspects of financial wellness. And for more than a decade, Credit Sesame has been among the more innovative companies in this space. From its origins as a hub for financial planning tools, insights into credit scoring, and advice on smart borrowing, Credit Sesame has grown into a leader in the financial wellness industry with new solutions like its Sesame Cash debit account, which topped one million customers less than a year after emerging from its beta launch.
Softwareaithority.com

Quorum Software Completes Acquisition Of TietoEVRY’s Oil And Gas Software Business

Combination Creates The Global Leader In Software For The Energy Industry. Quorum Software (Quorum), a Thoma Bravo portfolio company and the global software leader dedicated to the energy industry, announced the closing of the previously reported acquisition of TietoEVRY’s Oil and Gas software business. This transaction includes Energy Components solutions for hydrocarbon accounting and management and DaWinci solutions for personnel and materials logistics.
Businesstractionnews.com

Goodyear announce it has completed acquisition of Cooper Tire

Goodyear Tire announced that it has completed its acquisition of Cooper Tire, finalizing the merger agreement made public on February 22. The combination unites two leading tire companies with complementary product portfolios, services and capabilities to create a stronger U.S.-based leader in the global tire industry. The combined company will offer more options across the value spectrum making it easier for customers and consumers to choose Goodyear- and Cooper-branded tires.
BusinessTimes Union

System One Completes Acquisition of Quadel to Bolster its Integrated Services Portfolio

Quadel to Operate as GAP Solutions Subsidiary and Expand its Government Consulting Efforts. System One, a leading provider of workforce solutions and integrated services, today announced the acquisition of Quadel, a leading provider of program management, consulting, and training solutions to the affordable housing industry. As part of the agreement, Quadel will maintain its brand and will operate as a subsidiary of GAP Solutions, Inc., a System One company.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Cross Country Healthcare Completes Asset Acquisition Of Workforce Solutions Group, Inc. And Secures New $100 Million Financing

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc., (CCRN) - Get Report, a leading provider of advisory and workforce solutions, including contingent staffing, permanent placement, and other consultative services for healthcare clients, today announced the asset acquisition of Workforce Solutions Group, Inc. (WSG), effective June 8, 2021. Based in California, WSG primarily works with local and national healthcare plans and managed care providers to coordinate in-home care services for participants. WSG also provides a range of consulting and talent management solutions to its healthcare clients, including home care staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, contingent workforce evaluation, and talent acquisition.
BusinessInsideARM

Transworld Systems Inc. Completes Acquisition of Account Control Technology Holdings, Inc.

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Transworld Systems Inc. (TSI), the largest U.S. technology-enabled provider of accounts receivable management (ARM) solutions, announced today it has completed its acquisition of Account Control Technology Holdings, Inc. (ACT Holdings), a leading debt recovery, ARM and business process outsourcing company. Transaction terms were not disclosed. “Scale...
BusinessInsurance Journal

Venerable Completes Acquisition of Corporate Solutions Life Reinsurance Company

Venerable Holdings Inc. has completed its acquisition of Corporate Solutions Life Reinsurance Company (CS Life Re), a Delaware domiciled and New York licensed reinsurance company, from Equitable Holdings Inc. With the close of this transaction, Venerable’s pro forma assets under management and reinsurance increase to approximately $70 billion. On a...
Aerospace & Defensefutureflight.aero

Astro Aerospace Completes Acquisition of Horizon Aircraft

Astro Aerospace this week completed the acquisition of Horizon Aircraft, with the merged operation now set to pursue the development of three eVTOL vehicles. The planned portfolio will include Horizon’s five-seat, hybrid-electric Cavorite X5 aircraft, as well as Astro’s all-electric, two-seat Elroy and Alta models. Horizon’s owners have sold the...
Businesswhattheythink.com

Deluxe Completes Acquisition of First American Payment Systems

Doubles Deluxe Payments Segment revenue; Accelerates One Deluxe transformation. Shoreview, Minn. – Deluxe announced today it has completed the previously announced acquisition of First American Payment Systems (“First American”) for $960 million in cash. Deluxe announced the proposed transaction on April 22, 2021. With the addition of the First American...
SoftwareAmerican Banker

FleetCor completes AFEX acquisition and touts new Corpay payments brand

FleetCor has finalized the purchase of the cross-border payments firm Associated Foreign Exchange, completing a series of M&A moves in the corporate payments arena over the last few years. As part of the $500 million acquisition announced last year, AFEX will join FleetCor’s Cambridge Global Payments unit in processing cross-border...
Businessfoodindustryexecutive.com

Ardent Mills Completes Acquisition of Hinrichs Trading Company Assets

DENVER – June 2, 2021 – Ardent Mills, the premier flour-milling and ingredient company, today announced that it has successfully completed the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Hinrichs Trading Company (HTC), the North American leader in chickpea sourcing, cleaning and packaging. As part of Ardent Mills’ strategic...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

AmerisourceBergen Completes Acquisition Of Alliance Healthcare Businesses

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) - Get Report today announced the completion of its acquisition of the majority of Walgreens Boots Alliance's Alliance Healthcare businesses for $6.275 billion in cash, subject to a customary working capital and net debt adjustment, and 2 million shares of AmerisourceBergen common stock. "We are excited to...