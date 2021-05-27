CZ Group Completes The Acquisition of Colt
CZG – Česká zbrojovka Group SE Announces Closing of the Acquisition of Colt. Prague, 24 May, 2021 – CZG – Česká zbrojovka Group SE (“CZG” or “the Group”; PSE: CZG) today announced that, after securing all necessary regulatory approvals from the U.S. and Canadian authorities, it has successfully closed on its acquisition of 100% of the equity interest in Colt Holding Company LLC (“Colt”), the parent company of the U.S. firearms manufacturer, Colt’s Manufacturing Company LLC as well as its Canadian subsidiary, Colt Canada Corporation.www.thefirearmblog.com