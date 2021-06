Zeal & Ardor have released “Run,” the first single from their forthcoming third full-length album, a self-titled affair. And it’s quite a blast in the face. Anyone who’s followed this band even a little will notice one glaring difference between “Run” and much of the band’s past material: how friggin’ heavy it is. While Zeal & Ardor have often tempered their aggression with other elements, that is certainly not the case here as the band is full-on going for it, complete with the hardest hitting riffs we’ve heard from them, double bass drumming and screamed vocals. I have to imagine their fanbase will be stoked on the song, even if ends up not being representative of the album as a whole.