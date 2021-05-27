Cancel
Machine Gun Kelly Returns With Thrilling New Video “love race” Featuring Kellin Quinn, Travis Barker and More

By Jason McMahon
substreammagazine.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA night of camping goes awry in Machine Gun Kelly’s latest video, “love race.” Featuring Kellin Quinn, a bloodthirsty killer is on the loose and ruins a memorable trip in the woods with his murderous way. Directed by MGK and Issac Rentz, the rock superstar enlisted popular influences Alissa Violet, Xowie, and Noah Beck for the song’s visuals. The starry video also included Travis Barker on the drums. (Photo Credit Randy Henderson)

Travis Barker
Machine Gun Kelly
Alissa Violet
Kellin Quinn
