WEATHER--This week has begun with quite a soaker and Sunday night was pretty wild with lots of wind along with those downpours, so it was not a night to be out and about, that's for sure; although you may have had to chase down a garbage can lid or two if you didn't have them fastened on good! After a tumultuous night, we awoke to sunshine on Monday morning, and that was much more to everyone's liking. It appears that the rest of this whole week is going to be on the damp side except for next Monday, but the forecast can change from hour to hour this time of year, and from town to town, so I guess we'll just see what we get; and hope that it winds up drier than wetter!