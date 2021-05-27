Dave Bautista Shared His Thoughts On Dune And Now I'm Even More Excited For The Highly Anticipated Movie

Dave Bautista explained why you probably won’t be seeing him in any DC Comics movies anytime soon. The Hollywood Reporter sat down with the Army of the Dead star to talk about a number of topics. A lot of people were shocked to hear he wouldn’t be teaming with Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn on his DC extravaganza. But, to hear Bautista tell it, there are just some roles he’d like to play because the character speaks to him. One of them would be Bane, and Warner Bros. had no plans for the villain in the upcoming slate. However, there were some other roles discussed before both sides settled on leaving things alone for the moment. (We’ll give all the Bane fans who wanted to see what the performer could do with that material a moment.) Check out what the former WWE Superstar had to say down below.