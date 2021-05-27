Cancel
Celebrations

Memorial Day DEALS on Guns and Gear Today Through 5/31

By Luke C.
The Firearm Blog
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore we dispense with the traditional Memorial Day Deals posting I’d like to take a moment here to talk a little bit about Memorial Day. This will be a quick reminder of what this federal holiday is all about. Memorial Day-like observances have been going on as far back as the American Civil War era. Both Confederate and Union soldiers who gave the ultimate sacrifice were honored by their fellow countrymen. While the original Decoration Day was a purely Union memorial tradition for its fallen service members, various Union memorial traditions were eventually merged together and Memorial Day was expanded to honor all Americans who died while serving within United States Military Service.

Colin Powell
