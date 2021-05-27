Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harrisburg, PA

Pennsylvania Department of Health announces plans to lift mask order

BucksLocalNews.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG >> Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam on May 27 announced that the commonwealth’s mask order will be lifted by June 28. “After reviewing the vaccination data for people 18 and over and discussing it with the COVID-19 Vaccine Legislative Task Force, we have determined that the commonwealth’s mask order can be lifted on June 28 or when 70 percent of adults get their second dose, whichever comes first,” Acting Secretary Beam said. “Pennsylvanians are realizing that they have the power to stop COVID-19 and they are stepping up to get vaccinated.”

www.buckslocalnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Harrisburg, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Harrisburg, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Masking#Health Department#Transportation Department#Pennsylvanians#Cdc#Vaccines Gov#Getvax#Spanish#The Department Of Health#Public Transportation#Regulations#Vaccination Locations#Vaccine Finder#U S Transportation Hubs#Law#Workplace Guidance#June#Secretary#Doses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

Nearly half of Pa. adults fully vaccinated: COVID-19 update

About 49% of Pennsylvania adults are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the state department of health said in its daily update on Monday. That equals about 4.2 million people, the department said. The department further said about 5.9 million in Pennsylvania have received at least one dose. Pennsylvania’s proportion of residents who have received at least one dose is the ninth highest in the United States.
Harrisburg, PAWOLF

PA Dept. of Health: Over 9.7 Million Vaccinations to Date

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., May 17, there were 872 additional positive cases of COVID-19, in addition to 1,111 new cases reported Sunday, May 16, for a two-day total of 1,983 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,187,115.
Harrisburg, PALancaster Online

Diocese of Harrisburg lifts mask mandate for fully vaccinated at Mass, plans return to full capacity

The Diocese of Harrisburg announced this weekend their revised mask and capacity guidelines to align with local, state and federal COVID-19 health guidelines. Effective immediately, fully vaccinated parishioners – those who have let two weeks pass since their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or their single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine – no longer need to wear masks when attending Mass.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
Newswatch 16

COVID-19 update: 872 new positive cases in PA

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., May 17, there were 872 additional positive cases of COVID-19, in addition to 1,111 new cases reported Sunday, May 16, for a two-day total of 1,983 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,187,115.
Pennsylvania Statetribuneledgernews.com

$120 million in pandemic relief awarded to Pa. restaurants: Here’s the breakdown by county

Financial relief is on the way to Pennsylvania restaurants. Hospitality related businesses in all 67 counties are receiving funding under Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program. Here in central Pennsylvania more than $20 million has been awarded to businesses in Dauphin, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties. The program, initiated...
Pennsylvania Stateecho-pilot.com

Pennsylvania unemployment: State's extended benefits program ends, claims shift to federal program for now

Roughly 7,000 Pennsylvanians receiving extended unemployment benefits are moving out of a state program and into a federal one that expires later this year. The Department of Labor & Industry’s extended unemployment program for individuals receiving state unemployment benefits ended Saturday. The process to move them to the federal program began Sunday.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

Which states have the most confirmed coronavirus cases (5/17/2021): Where does Pa. stand?

Pennsylvania health officials announced 872 new coronavirus cases on Monday. These new cases bring the statewide total to 1,187,115. California has reported 3,768,805 confirmed cases as of 12:45 p.m. ET on May 17, the most reported by any state in the country, according to CNN. In all, the United States has reported more than 32,945,821 cases, with at least 586,001 deaths related to coronavirus.
Pennsylvania StateGovernment Technology

Historic Pennsylvania Highway Paves Route to Better Broadband

(TNS) — America's first federally funded highway — dating to Thomas Jefferson's second term in the White House — is now helping pave the information highway as part of an ambitious effort to bring the 21st century to rural America. Wireless internet hot spots have been activated along Route 40,...
Harrisburg, PADaily Item

$2.1M in pandemic relief available to Valley restaurants, bars

HARRISBURG — Another $2.1 million in pandemic relief is available for Valley restaurants, bars and other businesses, part of $72 million in pandemic relief in 41 additional counties through the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP). Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday additional funding after nearly $50 million was provided to...
Dauphin County, PAlocal21news.com

Vaccine clinic in Northern Dauphin County distributes doses by appointment

Dauphin County continued its efforts to get everyone vaccinated with a vaccine clinic at the Valley Lighthouse in the county's northern reaches. According to a county statement, 250 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were up for offer by appointment. Vaccinations were kept to those 16 and over, despite the CDC's recent guidance allowing vaccines for those older than 12 years old.
Pennsylvania StateErie Times-News

Taxpayers foot huge bill to run Pa.’s full-time legislature, but are blocked from many details

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania legislature got to work at 1 p.m. on March 18, 2019. Three and a half hours later on that Monday afternoon, lawmakers had adjourned. They passed eight bills, four of which eventually became law and none of which was controversial or particularly groundbreaking. One established a promotional board for distilled spirits. Two dealt with agricultural conservation easements.