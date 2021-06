Esteban Ocon and his Alpine team were among the stars of the recent Portuguese GP, and they’ve continued that strong form into the Barcelona weekend. The transition from the Renault to Alpine name and the return of Fernando Alonso put a lot of focus on the Enstone camp over the winter. However, in testing and across the first two races in Bahrain and Imola the performance was pretty low-key, although at least some points were logged in the latter event with a ninth and 10th.