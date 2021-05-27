Website falsely reports that Navy SEALs raided South Fork ranch
Park County was the setting of a fake news story that recently circulated through conspiracy theorist circles. Last week, a website posted a shocking story claiming that a team of Navy SEALs raided Bill Gates’ ranch on the South Fork. According to Real Raw News, the elite military force launched a tactical assault at the billionaire’s property on May 17, with one SEAL and eight members of a Gates security team killed in a firefight. The military members then supposedly raided a secret, $36 million subterranean “child dungeon” under the lodge.www.powelltribune.com