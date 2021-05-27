Cancel
Park County, WY

Website falsely reports that Navy SEALs raided South Fork ranch

By CJ Baker
Powell Tribune
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePark County was the setting of a fake news story that recently circulated through conspiracy theorist circles. Last week, a website posted a shocking story claiming that a team of Navy SEALs raided Bill Gates’ ranch on the South Fork. According to Real Raw News, the elite military force launched a tactical assault at the billionaire’s property on May 17, with one SEAL and eight members of a Gates security team killed in a firefight. The military members then supposedly raided a secret, $36 million subterranean “child dungeon” under the lodge.

