WARM SPRINGS, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters have reached 30 percent containment on a wildfire that has been burning in part of the Warm Springs Reservation since Friday. As of 8:45 a.m. Thursday, the S-503 fire has burned roughly 6,679 acres of timber and grasses on the reservation and privately owned in-holdings protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry. Firefighters have completely lined the fire's perimeter.