Congress & Courts

Legislation Introduced Seeking to Provide Collective Bargaining Rights to College Athletes

By Ben Pickman
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. senators Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) introduced legislation on Thursday seeking to provide collective bargaining rights to college athletes. Among other components of the proposed legislation, the College Athlete Right to Organize Act would amend the National Labor Relations Act and allow athletes to collectively bargain at any college, regardless of state laws. As part of the legislation, college athletes would also be deemed employees and schools would be employers.

Maria Cantwell
Chris Murphy
Jamaal Bowman
Lori Trahan
Andy Levin
Bernie Sanders
