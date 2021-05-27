Legislation Introduced Seeking to Provide Collective Bargaining Rights to College Athletes

Ohio State Senator Niraj Antani (R-Miamisburg) introduced a bill to legalize college athletes earning compensation from their name, image, and likeness. The bill prohibits any college, university, or intercollegiate athletic association from preventing a student from participating in athletics as a result of this compensation. Under the bill, student athletes will be permitted to obtain professional representation or enter into contracts for endorsements. The student must inform the college or university of their intent to enter into the contract at least 15 days before they enter into the contract.