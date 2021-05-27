Ignacio Aliseda is back in Chicago Fire training, and may be ready to play against CF Montreal
Since making a brief, 24 minute appearance against the New England Revolution in the opening match of the 2021 season, Ignacio Aliseda has been out for every game since. The Chicago Fire designated player has been struggling with a tricky left thigh injury since preseason, but it appears he may finally be ready to play this Saturday against CF Montreal (noon CT, WGN and CFFC Live). Aliseda is taking part in full team training, and is day-to-day, according to Fire head coach Raphael Wicky.www.msn.com