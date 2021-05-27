Cancel
Dollar little changed

By The Associated Press, AP
 11 days ago

The U.S. dollar is steady against other North American currencies in New York trading. It’s worth 1.21 Canadian dollars, unchanged from late Wednesday. And the dollar is trading at 19.90 Mexican pesos, up slightly from late Wednesday.

