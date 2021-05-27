Dollar little changed

Crude prices are in wait-and-see mode until the fifth round of negotiations to revive the Iran nuclear deal are done. Energy traders need to know how much Iranian crude is going to hit the market and that will only be known once the sanction relief part is finalized. The oil market is expecting to see 500,000 bpd increase in exports starting sometime after the summer, but no one knows if it could be more or if certain benchmarks will need to be met before any relief comes Iran’s way.