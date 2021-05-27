easyMarkets Lauches μBTC Account

Today, there are tools that years ago, it was impossible to imagine, the world is advancing in an accelerated way, and sometimes it is difficult to realize them. The foreign exchange market is the most comprehensive and most liquid market in the world. It works 24 hours a day and 7 days a week all over the world. And today, the already dynamic forex is expanding into another dimension, offering traders to work with a fundamentally new class of currency assets, known as the so-called cryptocurrencies. Indeed, many forex brokers already accept bitcoins as a trading currency, with which you can confidently work in the foreign exchange market, evaluating and predicting their short-term and long-term trends.