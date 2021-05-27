Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

easyMarkets Lauches μBTC Account

By Ernest Hamilton
Tech Times
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEasyMarkets, the popular and regulated Forex and CFD broker, now offers the opportunity for traders to directly deposit, withdraw and trade with Bitcoin as your base currency account, without the need to first convert it into fiat currencies. If you own Bitcoins and want to use them for trading, it...

www.techtimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Btc#Europe#Forex Trading#Digital Currency#Commodities Trading#Asset Classes#Bitcoins#Btc#Metatrader 4#Asic#Microbitcoin#Microstrategy#Galaxy Digital Holdings#Visa#Auction#Sotheby#Twitch#Japanese#Rakuten#Cmo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
eBay
News Break
Paypal
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Tesla
Related
Financial ReportsShareCast

Integrated Report & Annual Accounts

Sub: Integrated Report & Annual Accounts for Financial Year 2020-21 of Tata Steel Limited ('Company') This is in furtherance to our letter dated May 5, 2021 wherein we had informed that the 114th Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of the Company will be held on. Wednesday,. June 30, 2021. at 3.00...
Marketsbitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin 2021: The Bitcoin Macro Landscape

This conference session took place on day two of the Bitcoin 2021 conference in Miami on June 4 and 5. Experience the #Bitcoin2021 party from anywhere in the world by joining our conversation on Telegram, and be sure to subscribe to our newsletter to stay on top of the latest Bitcoin news and all the happenings at Bitcoin 2021.
Businessnewslanes.com

Top 5 cryptocurrencies to watch this week: BTC, ETH, ADA, SOL, THETA

When the sentiment in the market turns bearish, every bit of negative news, however insignificant, pulls the price down as traders panic sell. This is what happened after China’s social media giant, Weibo, suspended a number of crypto-related accounts and triggered fears that a wider crackdown could occur. In other...
MarketsBenzinga

Phemex Introduces BTC On Its Earn Crypto Program

Digital assets have gained much-anticipated prominence over the last couple of years. Terms like ‘blockchain’ and ‘cryptocurrency’ have made their way into day-to-day conversations. Once a dismissed niche has now evolved into a full-fledged, robust industry, something that empowers millions of people worldwide. Blockchain technology has garnered interest and support...
Marketscryptoslate.com

US bank JPMorgan is looking for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Proof-of-Stake pros

In the months following the launch of their commercialized blockchain service, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) are hiring crypto talent—and its looking for Proof of Stake, Ethereum (ETH), and Bitcoin (BTC) knowledge. JPM is a US investment bank and financial services holding company that had a sudden change of heart...
BusinessCoinDesk

Bitcoin, Gold Are Likely to Withstand Fed Taper, SkyBridge Capital Says

“All fiat-currency alternatives – which have all gone through fairly recent substantial corrections – are in a much better place now to handle that eventual taper and gradual slowing of money-supply growth than they were as they were making higher-highs after higher-highs,” Troy Gayeski, co-chief investment officer and senior portfolio manager at SkyBridge Capital, told Bloomberg last week.
Marketscryptofinancialtimes.com

Cryptocurrencies Such as Bitcoin Are a ‘Farce,’ Amundi CIO Pascal Blanque Says

Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin are a “farce” and a symptom of bubbles forming in financial markets, Amundi chief investment officer Pascal Blanque said on Thursday. Bitcoin, trading at around $39,364 (roughly Rs. 28.73 lakhs), fell 35 percent last month after China doubled down on efforts to prevent speculative and financial risks by cracking down on mining and trading of the largest cryptocurrency. As of 10:37am IST, Bitcoin price in India stood at over Rs. 27.49 lakhs.
CurrenciesBenzinga

The Market For Digital Currencies

Digital currencies are trending, and they are complex. That’s due in part to the existence of “competing cryptocurrencies, considerable price volatility, and the coming involvement of central banks,” explains Blu Putnam in the latest episode of The Economists. Just as bitcoin and ethereum seem to be attracting the greatest attention...
Marketsprogramminginsider.com

Tips on Bitcoin Profit Account Login

TO SIGN UP FOR OUR DAILY EMAIL NEWSLETTER, CLICK HERE. The registration process of bitcoin profit is straightforward. There is an available form on the internet website that you will need to fill in all the necessary details. Such information is very essential since it will help your data to be protected. Registering to an automated platform is free to anybody. This will mean that you will not need to make any payment for commissions, annual license fees, or registration fees.
Currenciesmymmanews.com

Bitcoin Revolution Review

Do you know that this is the best time to invest in crypto currencies? Well, a lot of people are making millions with just a little investment. This is because there is a lot of information available, and analytics tool has made it easier for the investors to make wise decisions. If you are planning to invest your money somewhere, the best way to get high returns on your investment is through cryptocurrency trading.
MarketsPosted by
pymnts

Bitcoin Daily: India Restates Digital Currency Trading Worries; Unchained Capital Unveils $25 Million Series A; Progressive Care Now Takes Bitcoin For COVID-19 Tests; Anchorage Digital Unveils Crypto-Backed Loans

India’s central bank restated its hesitation when it comes to digital currency on the heels of informing financial institutions that they should set aside a 2018 ban on trading, Bloomberg reported on Friday (June 4). The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently told lenders not to cite a 2018 circular from the central bank as a rationale to prevent digital currency trades. A court had since struck down the order. “There is no change in RBI’s position,” RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said to the media, as per Bloomberg. “We have major concerns around cryptocurrency, which we have conveyed to the government.”
Marketsu.today

BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for June 5

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Marketscryptopolitan.com

JP Morgan crypto division wants 34 experts in BTC & ETH

JP Morgan crypto department is searching for experienced people with focus on crypto-related skills. Big companies are finding their way into the crypto sphere. One of the biggest global banks, JP Morgan, is searching for experts in the crypto sphere. It is looking for personnel with experience dealing with the top two digital assets (BTC) and (ETH). So naturally, this is a good opportunity for the fresh talent in the crypto space. For sure, few or no persons would not prefer to be an employee of such an institution.
Marketsatoallinks.com

The multi-currency chart of accounts

The chart of accounts for multi-currency accounting is the same as for single-currency accounting, except for the specific factors shown below. In File Properties, File menu, you must define the base currency and in the Changes table, you must define the foreign currencies. In the following example, the base currency...
New York City, NYAxios

Staff Accountant

Xceleration, a significant player in the employee engagement space, provides incentive and recognition solutions to clients by combining the latest technology with our global expertise and years of industry experience. Xceleration has offices in Charlotte, NC, Atlanta, GA and New York, NY. We encourage you to spend some time on our full-featured website (www.xceleration.com) to learn more about us, the services we provide to our varied clients, and our company culture!
Marketsdailyhodl.com

Dogecoin Price Predictions for 2021

Dogecoin has been at the center of the crypto bull run. While it started just as a meme, or joke rather, DOGE has grown to become one of the top 10 cryptocurrencies. For instance, it has received massive support from Elon Musk through his series of tweets. Like other cryptocurrencies,...
Currenciescryptovibes.com

How to deposit Forex account with bitcoin

Today, there are tools that years ago, it was impossible to imagine, the world is advancing in an accelerated way, and sometimes it is difficult to realize them. The foreign exchange market is the most comprehensive and most liquid market in the world. It works 24 hours a day and 7 days a week all over the world. And today, the already dynamic forex is expanding into another dimension, offering traders to work with a fundamentally new class of currency assets, known as the so-called cryptocurrencies. Indeed, many forex brokers already accept bitcoins as a trading currency, with which you can confidently work in the foreign exchange market, evaluating and predicting their short-term and long-term trends.
Economyfinextra.com

Revolut adds invoices to Business account

Invoice creation is the latest feature to be added to the Revolut Business account, enabling businesses to get paid faster by offering various payment options such as card payments, bank transfers or Apple Pay. Revolut says the Invoices tool - which enables users to craft personalised, branded invoices - was...