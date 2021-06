An Athens man was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years and a $10,000 fine after being convicted of manslaughter in his wife’s death. According to testimony during the trial, Thomas Edward Green had been drinking Jan. 25, 2018, when his wife caught him exchanging text messages with an ex-partner. Prosecutors said they began arguing, and it was during the argument that Green loaded a gun, pointed it at Cheryl Holt’s chest and pulled the trigger — all while their 3-year-old daughter and her 8-year-old son were in the room.