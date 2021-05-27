Cancel
Baldwinsville, NY

Baldwinsville Bees baseball rallies for 3-2 victory over Liverpool

By Phil Blackwell
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 17 days ago
BALDWINSVILLE – A league championship was within the grasp of the Baldwinsville baseball team.

All that the Bees would have to do was take last Saturday’s encounter with Cicero-North Syracuse, with whom it had split two previous games, including B’ville’s epochal 5-4, 12-inning win on May 22.

This was set up by last Wednesday’s game against visiting Liverpool, where yet again the Bees trailed late and managed to pull it out with timely late hits to defeat the Warriors 3-2.

For five innings, the Bees were contained well by Liverpool pitcher Adam Marsh, unable to score a run.

Meanwhile, Aiden Milburn pitched for B’ville and gave up single runs in the first and third innings, yet kept the game close until Kai Girard relieved him in the sixth.

Still trailing 2-0, the Bees got to Marsh and reliever Noah Klasen with a clutch rally. Milburn struck the key blow, a two-run double as Perry Chetney drove in the other run following walks to Girard, Griffin Seeber and Kenny Svitak, who all scored.

Given that one-run lead in the seventh, Girard recorded the last three outs, earning the win and setting up the late-week showdown with C-NS.

Meanwhile, the B’ville softball team took on Auburn last Monday and, leading all the way against the 5-2 Maroons, eventually prevailed by a score of 6-4.

A pair of first-inning runs got the Bees in front. They traded third-inning runs, with B’ville seizing control by scoring three times in the bottom of the fourth.

Alyssa Dabacz, with three hits and two RBIs, led the Bees at the plate, while in the pitcher’s circle Bianca DeSellems saw a 6-1 advantage shrink late, but she still tossed a complete game, limiting Auburn to four hits.

